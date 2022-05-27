Texas-based H-E-B donates $500,000 for Uvalde aid with chance for customers to do more

H-E-B is donating $500,000 to help Uvalde recover from this week’s Robb Elementary School massacre, and the Texas-based grocery chain is offering customers a chance to do more.

H-E-B announced the contribution Wednesday, May 25, a day after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary.

Beyond that, shoppers at all H-E-B and Central Market locations can make donations of $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 at store registers or when placing curbside or home delivery orders. People also can give via the H-E-B-owned Favor app or online at heb.com/donate. Dallas-based Central Market is a subsidiary of H-E-B.

H-E-B says all of the money collected will benefit families of students at Robb Elementary. The cash will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a nonprofit that H-E-B created after Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs church massacre. In March, H-E-B launched a $1 million donation campaign in support of Ukraine.

On top of the monetary help, H-E-B’s mobile kitchens are providing meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and Uvalde CISD, and are collaborating with nonprofit organizations that are helping local residents. Furthermore, H-E-B is making crisis counselors available to people in the community.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” Winell Herron, H‑E‑B’s group vice president of public affairs, diversity, and environmental affairs, says in a news release.

“Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”

H-E-B’s store in Uvalde, at 201 E. Main St., is one mile from Robb Elementary. Uvalde is almost 85 miles southwest of San Antonio and roughly 60 miles northeast of the U.S. border with Mexico.