Dallas reigns in global ranking of 10 best cities for Brits on the move

Could Dallas see its own British invasion? Perhaps. A new ranking from a personal finance website ranks Dallas the world’s ninth best city for United Kingdom residents seeking to relocate.

The website, money.co.uk, weighed seven factors to come up with its list of the 50 top cities for Brits. It then assigned a relocation score to each city, with 10 being the highest. No. 1 San Francisco earned a score of 7.76, compared with 6.0 for Dallas.

Two other Texas cities made the list: No. 5 Austin, with a relocation score of 6.48 (just barely ahead of Dallas). Houston landed further down the list, at No. 29, with a relocation score of 4.82.

Factors that the website considered are:

Average annual temperature

Average annual rainfall

Number of green spaces per 100,000 people

Life expectancy

Average internet download speed

Average salary

Job listings per 100,000 people

It’s worth noting that housing prices and cost of living weren’t part of the scoring mix.

However, money.co.uk did release a list last year that included home prices and cost of living among the ranking factors for the world’s best places to relocate. Even with that data added to the calculation, Austin was crowned the relocation capital of the world.

The top 10 worldwide cities for Brits to move, according to money.co.uk, are:

1. San Francisco

2. Las Vegas

3. Miami

4. San Diego

5. Austin (tie)

5. Washington, D.C. (tie; no No. 6)

7. Los Angeles

8. Atlanta

9. Dallas

10. Singapore