Dallas park department finds poisonous water hemlock at White Rock Lake

A poisonous plant has been discovered at White Rock Lake, and Dallas Park and Recreation Department is taking steps to eradicate it pronto, with an emergency pesticide application on Friday, July 22.

Park maintenance staff recently learned of several populations of the poisonous plant growing around the lake. That includes lakefront where park patrons could come into contact with it. Removing the plant is considered an urgent priority.

A licensed Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator will treat areas where the plant is growing. The herbicide that will be used is Rodeo, which is a glyphosate, and is approved for use near aquatic environments such as White Rock Lake.

While the department has not used glyphosate products around the lake in years, it's the most effective product that will kill the plant, including the roots, and they've decided this current situation represents a unique threat to public health. The application will be targeted specifically toward Water Hemlock and not to any surrounding vegetation.

Park visitors are advised to be aware of the plant and avoid touching it.

Water Hemlock likes wetter areas, and grows one half to 1 meter in height. The plant may resemble common yarrow or cow parsnip that are also in the carrot/parsley family. It has small clusters of white flowers in an umbrella formation.

Though inconspicuous in appearance, water hemlock is highly toxic. The toxin cicutoxin acts directly on the central nervous system and is a violent convulsant. Symptoms can appear in as little as 10 minutes. Primary methods for poisoning are ingestion, however skin contact may also cause a reaction.

The public is advised to keep away from the plant if discovered at the park and immediately contact a Poison Control Center if exposed.

When dealing with invasive plant species, Dallas Park and Recreation usually considers non-chemical control methods such as physical removal first as part of its Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program. However, because of the toxicity of Water Hemlock, hand pulling or mowing the plant presents a high level of risk to city employees and risk of inadvertent exposure to the public during the handling process.

Therefore, in consideration of the best way to minimize exposure to both city employees and the public, the department will apply an herbicide to eradicate the plant.

After the initial treatment, the department will actively monitor the effectiveness and determine if additional treatments are needed. If the initial treatment is effective, the plant will dry up and roots killed to neutralize any toxicity and threat to human health.