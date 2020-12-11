Have someone sporty to shop for this holiday season, or perhaps looking to improve your own habits in the New Year? Then this list of local gift ideas is for you (and remember, shopping counts as cardio).

Athletic wear from Neighborhood Goods

From cropped tees to sleek shorts reminiscent of the boxing ring, along with WFH (workout from home) staples like sports bras, leggings, and sweatpants, the Combo Boxing collection has you covered.

Clothing kits from Bandier Dallas

Located in Highland Park Village, Bandier is the first luxury destination celebrating the intersection of fashion, fitness, and music. Matching sports bras and leggings and super-soft sweatsuits take the guesswork out of getting ready to sweat.

Relaxation must-haves from Breathe Meditation and Wellness

Recovery is a vital step after a big workout, so help your body repair with roll-on aromatherapy, soothing soy wax candles, a jade face mask, and double-walled glass tea infusers.

Fresh produce from Farmbox Delivery

Bring the farmers' market to your doorstep with this Roanoke-based service, which delivers perfectly in-season fruits, veggies, dairy, and meat from local Texas farmers.

Vegan skincare from Enso Apothecary

Nurture your spirit and mind along with your body thanks to bath soaks, lip balms, soaps, and body butter, all made with organic ingredients and essential oils.

Cycling gear from Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop

Swing by the Fort Worth location for all kinds of bikes (for racing, commuting, and just plain recreation) as well as apparel, accessories, and nutrition. The in-house professionals are also on-call to service and repair your ride.

Annual pass to Texas State Parks

Gift unlimited free entry to 89 state parks, along with discounts on camping, park store purchases, and equipment rentals. The possibilities are endless.

Membership to City Golf Club at The Crescent

Learn from pro golfer and award-winning teacher Jonathan Buchanan at this experiential indoor facility that utilizes state-of-the-art technology to dramatically change the way players think about form and practice techniques, including a Virtual Lesson Generator and the latest TrackMan technology.

An active getaway with Fit 4 Adventure

Put cycling in Spain, trekking in Switzerland, and skiing in Colorado on the calendar (someday soon, hopefully) with these out-of-the-box vacations. Take a look at the available itineraries here, or get a gift card for a future excursion.

Yoga essentials from Yoga Mart

It's probably time to update that old yoga mat and invest in some blocks, bolsters, and foot straps. Get every imaginable supply for your at-home "om" here, from staff that live and breathe the practice.

Clothing from Outside, Texas

Founded with the idea to help people get up, get out, and get back to nature, this outdoor recreational lifestyle brand encourages exploration with sweatshirts, tank tops, hats, and Yeti ramblers, all ideal for a weekend of camping.

Membership to Oso Climbing Gyms

Shake up your fitness routine with more than 36,000-square-feet of bouldering, yoga, cardio, and fitness equipment in the Design District. The facility was developed with a team of some of the best climbers, coaches, and gym-builders in the world.