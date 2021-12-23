Dallas unwraps spot on national magazine's list of best U.S. cities for Christmas

For residents of Dallas, a list from Condé Nast Traveler brings new meaning to the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Dallas appears on the magazine’s list of the best U.S. cities to visit at Christmastime. So North Texans should feel perfectly content staying home at Christmas to enjoy Dallas’ holiday festivities.

And with 80-degree temperatures predicted in Christmas this year, the magazine's statement about the weather seems especially prescient.

“Proving you don’t need cold temperatures to get in the Christmas spirit, the holiday celebrations in Dallas put most northern cities to shame,” Condé Nast Traveler declares.

The magazine puts the spotlight on Holiday at the Arboretum, featuring a Christmas village with millions of lights, a 50-foot tree with lights animated to music, and visits with Santa Claus. Elsewhere in the city, you can drive through the Dallas Zoo Lights route and skate next to the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, Condé Nast Traveler notes.

The magazine also highlights Miracle at Royal 38, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar; and the illuminated train rides, reindeer dance parties, snowman bounce houses, and breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Hilton Anatole.

Dallas was the only Texas city to make this year's list.

Other cities on the list are: