Dallas-Fort Worth punches in as a top market for workers relocating during pandemic

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk appears to be Texas-bound. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan already has settled down here. But how many more folks are making the Lone Star State home during the coronavirus pandemic? The short answer: a bunch.

Data from job website LinkedIn indicates Austin is the main magnet for U.S. professionals seeking a new place to live, work, and play. But Dallas-Fort Worth is not far behind, landing at No. 7 on the national list.

For every person who moved out of DFW from April to October, 1.35 people moved in. That number is just slightly higher, at 1.53, in first-ranked Austin.

LinkedIn analyzed the top cities that gained the most people based on ZIP code changes across its 174 million U.S.-based LinkedIn members, CNBC reported. The analysis examined the inflow-outflow ratio, which is the number of new arrivals to an area versus the number of people who left.

According to a LinkedIn report published in early December, top sources of new arrivals in Dallas-Fort Worth over the past 12 months were New York City; Los Angeles; and Chicago. "So for every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Dallas-Ft. Worth, 4.5 workers moved to the city in the last year from New York City," the report says.

At the other end of the spectrum — and in a bit of a Texas switcheroo — Austin gained the most workers from DFW over the past year, followed by Denver and Seattle. "So for every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Dallas-Ft. Worth, 1.3 workers moved to Austin in the last year," the report says.

Places losing the most people nationwide were Hartford, Connecticut; the San Francisco Bay Area; and New York City, data shows.

Recent reports have lauded the sizzling economy in DFW, including the growth of tech jobs and commercial real estate opportunities.

“I think the DFW area will continue to be a center for growth once the pandemic is under control. The area offers a good mix of what companies are looking for, from workforce and infrastructure to a business-friendly climate,” Waco economist Ray Perryman said earlier this year.