This Dallas-area city is attracting the most new wealthy residents
Where are the wealthy settling down in North Texas? The Dallas neighbor of Lewisville has added more high-income households recently than any other local city, and it ranks among the top 25 U.S. places with the biggest growth of high earners.
SmartAsset's new study, "Cities Adding the Most High-Income Households – 2025 Study" examined Census Bureau income data across 352 American cities. They were ranked based on the growth in high-earning households as a percentage of total households between 2022 and 2023. For the purpose of the study, high-income households are defined as those making $200,000 or more per year.
Lewisville ranked No. 24 nationwide and No. 1 in all of Dallas-Fort Worth.
The study found 14.6 percent of all Lewisville households made $200,000 or more in 2023, and added more than 2,000 high-income earners during the one-year period. That means the city had an affluent household growth rate of 46 percent.
For context, the national median income for a U.S. household in 2023 was $80,610.
Lewisville was ranked among the top 10 biggest American boomtowns in 2022. And with the new influx of wealth, Lewisville residents can afford to spend the extra cash on small businesses and innovative local restaurants, such as award-winning Starship Bagels, The Dream Tacos, or the just-opened vegan eatery Beyond the Bun.
SmartAsset also mentioned up-and-coming cities like Lewisville can be greatly impacted by their wealthy households in many other ways.
"[The] prevalence of high-income households also can help describe the relative quality of life of a population, or tell stories about potential wealth gaps or local growth," the report said. "Changes in a city’s relative proportion of households earning high income may change due to dynamics in the local job market, housing market, cost of living, age demographics, opportunities elsewhere, and beyond."
Other high-earning cities in Texas
The Texas city that brought in the most high-earning households from 2022 to 2023 was the South Texas city of Brownsville, which also ranked No. 4 nationally.
Three additional North Texas cities appeared in the top 100: Denton (No. 30), Carrollton (No. 63), and Richardson (No. 97).
Denton added 2,137 affluent households from 2022 to 2023, while Carrollton and Richardson respectively gained 2,001 and 1,025 wealthy households.
Other Texas cities ranked among the top 100 with the most high-earning households include:
- No. 15 – Edinburg
- No. 25 – Round Rock
- No. 29 – Abilene
- No. 35 – New Braunfels
- No. 41 – Killeen
- No. 48 – Pearland
- No. 59 – Tyler
- No. 61 – Amarillo
- No. 77 – San Antonio
- No. 82 – Atascocita
- No. 99 – League City