Life’s Too Short for Bad Hair
Clark & Company brings a new vision of modern salon luxury to Dallas
Located in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Clark & Company is redefining the modern salon experience. It's where style, culture, and craftsmanship intersect.
Founded by Dallas hair industry veteran Kaycee Clark, the newly opened salon reflects a career built on technical excellence and creative intuition. After years behind the chair and mentoring talent across Dallas, Clark envisioned a space that feels intentional rather than transactional, where clients are not only styled but genuinely understood.
Clark created the salon to be elevated yet approachable, offering a setting where guests feel comfortable being themselves while trusting that they are in the hands of skilled experts.
Designed to mirror the creative energy of the Design District, Clark & Company blends clean, art-forward interiors with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The thoughtfully curated space invites conversation, confidence, and personal expression from the moment guests arrive, reflected in the salon’s tagline: Come for the hair, stay for the connection.
Founded by Dallas hair industry veteran Kaycee Clark Photo by Mindy Byrd, courtesy of Clark & Company
At the core of the salon is a collective of highly trained stylists, each with expertise in specialized areas. From precision cuts and dimensional color to lived-in blondes, extensions, curly hair texture, and editorial styling, Clark & Company emphasizes stylist-client alignment, pairing every guest with the professional best suited to their hair goals, texture, and lifestyle. Each stylist brings a distinct perspective and specialty, reinforcing the salon’s belief that individualized care is essential because no two clients are the same.
Photo by Mindy Byrd, courtesy of Clark & Company
The salon combines that expertise with leading professional product lines and advanced technology to deliver high-performance results while protecting hair health. From innovative color techniques to state-of-the-art tools that support long-term strength and shine, the focus remains on results that look exceptional in the chair and grow out beautifully over time.
Clark is nationally recognized for her work with curly hair and has received multiple awards for mastery in the category, underscoring the salon’s commitment to excellence across all hair types and textures.
As the Design District continues to evolve as one of Dallas’s most dynamic cultural corridors, Clark & Company is emerging as a sought-after destination, where expertise, creativity, and modern luxury come together — one great hair day at a time.
Clark & Company is located at 1130 Dragon St. #170. Call 214-242-9250 for an appointment or book online.