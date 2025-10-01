Trash News
City of Dallas to put a pause on curbside trash collection issue
The city of Dallas is putting the curbside trash collection debate on hold. According to a release, the Sanitation Department will temporarily pause implementation of an alley-to-curb program that was approved, in order to evaluate additional options for continuing alley service where residents strongly prefer it.
In June 2025, the city initiated a Hybrid Approach in which approximately 26,000 customers with 8- to 9-foot alleys, unimproved or semi-improved alleys, or extended dead-end alleys — primarily where most homes had front driveways — to transition to curbside service beginning January 2026.
A mighty stink was raised, since homeowners prefer having their trash containers behind their house rather than in front.
Alleyway trash collection also does not require homeowners to move the trash container. They can just leave it facing the alleyway. Curbside trash collection requires homeowners to move the trash container to the curb on collection day.
However, one of the big issues with alleyway collection is worker safety, since alleyways are often poorly paved and overgrown.
With this temporary pause, the scope of evaluation has been expanded to include all 44,000 customers who live along 8- to 9-foot alleys citywide. This ensures consistent consideration of all residents in the most problematic alley conditions.
The Sanitation Department will conduct a survey in October and November to measure resident interest in continuing alley service. Among the alternatives being reviewed is the possibility of service through outside solid waste collection providers, which would operate under a different cost model and could result in higher rates.
In other words, if you really want your trash to be picked up in the alley, you might pay for it.