Summer Fun
Feel like a kid again this summer at these DFW adult camps, courses, and classes
It's summertime, and who says kids get to have all the fun? While the little ones are off at summer camp, seek out your own adventures with classes, courses, and camps that challenge both your mind and body.
After all, working out is way more fun when you forget you're working out at all.
Adventure time
Trinity Forest Adventure Park
Sail down 30-plus ziplines or leap bravely across at this aerial adventure park just southeast of Dallas. It features a combination of military-style obstacles—wobble bridges, tightropes, ladders, cargo nets, ziplines — all built into the trees.
Go Ape
Tackle dangling obstacles, explore the trees from a new perspective, and fly around on multiple ziplines from exciting heights while "telling ordinary to zip it" at this Plano park.
Activate
Enter the world's first active gaming facility, where you are tasked to jump, climb, and problem-solve your way through challenges. Interactive technology reacts to your movements in real time, and you can choose from such room themes as Hoops, Hide, and Laser.
Cinnamon Creek Ranch archery
Get a surprisingly strong arm and core workout with a bow and arrow in Roanoke, where there are several indoor and outdoor courses just waiting for your bullseye. Introduction to Archery courses are offered each Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, so you can get a feel for the basics and learn the safety fundamentals.
The Dallas Conservatory
With three campuses — Dallas, Frisco, and Castle Hills — and adult classes that range from age 18-senior, Dallas' largest performing arts school proves you're never too old to dance. Ballet, tap, KPOP, Broadway, hip hop, and jazz are rounded out by contemporary and improv classes, which you can drop-in or pre-purchase with class packs.
Boot camps
Camp Gladiator
CG has been around for several years and has a devoted following, thanks to its community-first attitude, charismatic trainers, and plethora of outdoor camps for practically every ZIP code in DFW. You can also access live-streaming classes and on-demand workouts, all of which combine cardio and strength training.
D1 Training
"Join a team, not a gym," is the motto of this Dallas-based training center, which in addition to personal sessions offers daily boot camps that combine the benefits of functional athletic training to build power, agility, strength, and core stability in challenging aerobic circuits. There's even family training, if you want to get the whole brood involved.
Outlaw Fit Camp
This studio — with locations in Fort Worth, Flower Mound, McKinney, Keller, and Hickory Creek — uses the FIT approach:
- Functional: Full body movements maximizing multiple muscle groups through multi-directional exercises
- Interval: Intense bursts of exercise followed by short recovery periods
- Training: The trainers provide an effective workout experience focused on quality over quantity. Regardless of experience level, each member is challenged in the way best suited to their needs and goals.