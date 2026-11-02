Gobble with a purpose
Give thanks and get moving: 11 ways to connect and give back in Dallas-Fort Worth this November
From Turkey Trots and community walks to tree planting and outdoor yoga, November is all about moving with purpose.
November is the season of gratitude, and Dallas-Fort Worth offers plenty of ways to put it into action. Whether you're running for a cause, volunteering outdoors, or finding peace in nature, wellness goes beyond the gym.
This month's Fit in the City highlights 11 ways to stay active, connect with others, and give back.
Run, walk, and give back
Dallas Walk to End Alzheimer's — November 7 | Dallas
Gather at Klyde Warren Park for a meaningful community walk supporting Alzheimer's research, care, and awareness.
Fort Worth Marathon Festival — November 7-8 | Fort Worth
From first-time 5K participants to seasoned marathoners, this weekend festival celebrates fitness, determination, and community.
Pumpkin Spice Run — November 21 | Fort Worth
Embrace fall with a festive run at Panther Island Pavilion, featuring multiple distances and post-race celebrations.
Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot — November 26 | Dallas
A beloved Thanksgiving tradition featuring 5K and 8-mile routes through downtown. Bring friends, family, and your holiday spirit.
Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot — November 26 | Fort Worth
Start Thanksgiving with a 5K, 8K, or children's 1K while supporting YMCA scholarships for local families.
Move together, make connections
Walk the Hype — November 5 | Dallas
Turn your steps into a silent-disco walking party at Klyde Warren Park. It's fitness with a fun, social twist.
We Run Wednesdays — November 11 | Fort Worth
Join a free, welcoming group run or walk along the Trinity Trails. All paces are encouraged.
Give back to nature
Trinity Trails Tree Planting — November 6 | Fort Worth
Roll up your sleeves and help plant trees along Fort Worth's Trinity Trails, creating a greener outdoor space for everyone.
Slow down and recharge
Discover Forest Bathing — November 21 | Fort Worth
Slow down, engage your senses, and reconnect with nature during a guided mindfulness experience in the Botanic Garden's Japanese Garden.
Gentle Yoga at the Garden — Wednesdays, November 4-25 | Fort Worth
Stretch, unwind, and enjoy peaceful surroundings with gentle yoga sessions at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center — November 7 and 12 | Cedar Hill
Reconnect with nature through guided bird walks, yoga, and group hikes at this scenic preserve. A refreshing way to get moving, meet others, and appreciate the outdoors.
This November, wellness isn't just about exercise. It's about showing up for your community, spending time together, and finding joy in movement. And that's something worth being thankful for.