Fresh Air Fitness
Dallas-Fort Worth outdoor fitness classes to fall for in October
Now is the time to step it up — outside, that is. This glorious fall weather is drawing Dallasites and Fort Worthians outdoors to jog, stretch, and dance, and we've got a handy list of some al fresco classes you'll want to check out.
Goat Yoga, Addison Circle Park
You were expecting downward facing dog, but did you expect goats in Halloween costumes? You can enjoy both as you get your GOGA on while a tribe of pet goats graze and jump around (or on) you. Note: This class does require advance tickets and signing a liability waiver.
Fitness classes, Klyde Warren Park
Take your pick from barre, meditation, sweat & sculpt, pilates, and bootcamp — they're all free and happening during weekends in October and into early November. Check the website for times and parking info, and be sure to bring a mat and water bottle with you.
Pilates in the Park, Griggs Park
Join Oak Cliff Pilates in celebrating the opening of its new Uptown studio, with free outdoor classes as a gift to you. Every Saturday from October 19-November 9, head to Griggs Park at 9 am and get ready to move, breathe, and connect.
Dance lessons, Sundance Square
From salsa to swing, learn a few steps for free before live bands take the stage in Sundance Square Plaza. October 12 is salsa taught by DanceMakers of Texas, followed by cumbia night featuring Havana NRG. October 19 brings a class from Jubilee Swing Dance followed by Sundance Square Big Band.
Yoga, Burnett Park
Pencil in Tuesdays in October from 5:30-6:15 pm, when it's BYOM (bring your own mat) for a free restorative yoga class in the park. Metered parking in downtown is free after 6 pm, or you can swing by Neighbor's House Grocery across the street for dinner or a snack and they will validate your parking in the First on 7th parking garage for four hours. Plus, show them your yoga mat for 10 percent off your purchase.
Yoga, Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge
TGIF with a relaxing introductory yoga session surrounded by peaceful nature. Meet at the Marty Leonard Lotus Marsh Boardwalk at 9 am, and the class is free for members ($5 with paid admission for non-members). Pre-registration is required for October 11, October 18, and October 25.
Outdoor Fitness Series, Southlake
Bootcamp, yoga, and even Halloween-themed zumba are on the schedule for this free series that takes place in different parks throughout Southlake and is taught by Champions Club's group fitness instructors. No registration or membership is required, and as an added incentive to attend, The Marq Champions Club is giving away a Yeti Roadies 24 hard cooler. Every class you attend earns a raffle ticket, and at the end of the series one lucky person will win the prize.