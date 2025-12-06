This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas suburbs with the steepest rents top our 5 most popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes the priciest rents in the area right now and the closure of a notoriously saucy restaurant. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head to our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. 2 Dallas suburbs have the highest rents in DFW right now, report finds. A new report is shedding light on the North Texas cities that are shelling out the most for their rent.
2. The original Dick's Last Resort in Dallas closes after 40 years. Dick's Last Resort, the notoriously saucy restaurant and bar at 2211 Lamar St., has closed permanently after 40 years.
3. Surprising string of closures surfaces in this Dallas restaurant news. This roundup of dining news around Dallas has more than the usual number of closures, from chains to small indie spots.
4. Ambitious Indian restaurant Jashan opens at Plano's Legacy North. An ambitious new Indian restaurant with a one-of-a-kind menu offering has opened in Plano. Called Jashan, it's an upscale spot showcasing dishes from multiple regions of India.
Jashan is open in Plano. Photo courtesy of Jashan
5. Rodeo Dallas bar takes party to Uptown Dallas at new location. A bar with Deep Ellum roots is expanding to Uptown Dallas. Called Rodeo Dallas, it's open at 2922 N. Hall St. in the space previously occupied by Palms Bar.