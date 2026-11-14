This Week's Hot Headlines
Remembering beloved Dallas hair stylist Bruce Osgood and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a goodbye to a beloved hair stylist and salon owner, as well as the sudden closure of a local pizza tavern. We also cover two exciting restaurant openings and a longterm I-30 detour. Find our top stories below, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Beloved Dallas hair stylist and salon owner Bruce Osgood dies at 59. Dallas salon owner and beloved stylist Bruce Osgood, co-founder of the Osgood O'Neil Salon, passed away in early November, according to an announcement from the salon; he was 59.
2. Eno's Pizza Tavern suddenly closes one of its 3 Dallas-area restaurants. An iconic name in Dallas pizza has closed one of its restaurants. Eno's Pizza Tavern at Cypress Waters at The Sound announced that its last day was November 1.
3. Burger Schmurger to open 2nd Dallas restaurant near Preston Hollow. Acclaimed smashburger restaurant Burger Schmurger is expanding to a second Dallas location, at the intersection of Preston Road and Forest Lane, near Preston Hollow.
4. I-30 ramp closure in downtown Dallas will detour drivers until 2028. Beginning at 10 pm Sunday, November 15, the westbound I-30 on-ramp from Canton Street/Akard Street will shut down and remain closed until spring 2028, TxDOT says.
5. L.A. celebrity favorite The Ivy plants Dallas branch near Katy Trail. A Los Angeles restaurant famous for celebrity sightings on its bright floral patios is opening a branch in Dallas. The Ivy will debut in fall 2027 inside The Terminal at Katy Trail.
The Ivy serves celebrities but remembers humble roots. Photo courtesy of The Ivy/Facebook