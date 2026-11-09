Smashing news
Burger Schmurger to open 2nd Dallas restaurant near Preston Hollow
Acclaimed smashburger restaurant Burger Schmurger is expanding to a second Dallas location, at the intersection of Preston Road and Forest Lane, near Preston Hollow.
According to a release, it will open in spring 2027. An exact address and opening date are still to come, a spokesperson says.
The expansion comes as a result of customer demand, says founder Dave Culwell. Since the first restaurant debuted in East Dallas in 2025, guests have flocked from all over the Metroplex, he says.
"East Dallas took a chance on a guy smashing burgers in his backyard, and the support has never let up," he says in the release. "When we kept seeing the same faces drive in from the Preston Hollow area week after week, we knew we owed it to them to get a little closer. We’re so grateful, and we can’t wait to be their neighbors, too.”
Burger Schmurger, which had earned oodles of acclaim as a pop-up for its smash burger style of burgers, moved into a permanent home at 718 N Buckner Blvd., the space previously occupied by Bar None, in 2025. It earned a fast following and much acclaim, including a nomination for Best New Restaurant in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Burger Schmurger is notable for achieving the near miraculous feat of coming up with an original approach to a burger.
The centerpiece of the menu is the schmurger — "I have many Jewish friends, the name is a spinoff of schmear," Culwell told CultureMap in 2024. It starts with a quarter-pound of ground beef, formed into a meatball, which gets topped with shaved onions, which get smashed into the ground beef, then flattened on the grill until the burger is practically paper thin.
"When you smash it down, you get caramelization on the bottom, it caramelizes the meat, and as it cooks, the onions sweat, so they flavor the meat," he said
Smashing a burger so flatly also adds a new level of texture, with crunchy edges. They then then top them with American cheese, and pickles that are house-made.
The new location, designed by Coeval Studio, will offer a larger space and will include a kitchen to serve as a home base for Burger Schmurger’s catering operation. The release hints there could be more locations to come.
“Burger Schmurger was built to feed the neighborhood,” says co-owner Phil Schanbaum. “We know so many of our regulars by name, and maintaining that genuine, welcoming energy is our top priority as we grow. With demand spreading far beyond East Dallas, Preston and Forest felt like the natural place to build our next community home.”
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.