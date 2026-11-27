Holiday spirits
Drink and be merry at Dallas’ best holiday pop-up bars of 2026
Tinsel is flying and cocktails are flowing as Dallas bars and restaurants enter full-on Christmas pop-up mode for 2026.
We’re not talking about a few twinkling lights, a strand of greenery, or a peppermint martini added to the menu. No, these holly, jolly spots have gone full Griswold, transforming entire spaces into over-the-top holiday wonderlands with cocktails merry enough to perk up even the grumpiest Grinch.
Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic winter hideaway on date night, an après-ski escape with girlfriends, or a glittering rooftop retreat for a company party, there’s a Dallas-area holiday pop-up ready to keep your spirits bright. (Looking for a holiday pop-up closer to Fort Worth? Find that list here.)
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout
Location: Culinary Dropout, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas
Dates: Through January 2
Culinary Dropout is getting into the holiday spirit with its first-ever Bar Blitzen, which transforms the restaurant's rooftop into a festive hangout. The $6-per-person pop-up features holiday cocktails, over-the-top decor, and DJs spinning seasonal favorites on select nights. Highlights from the cocktail menu include the peppermint-spiked Dropout & Mrs. Mint, Sweater Weather Sangria, and Abuelita's Cocoa, made with tequila and Mexican chocolate. Groups can go big with a shareable Patrón Margarita Tree featuring eight margs in four flavors, or the Espress Ho Ho Ho Tinis tree of four espresso martinis. Holiday bites include butternut squash arancini, fried chicken and caviar, and s'mores profiteroles. A portion of proceeds benefits Pink Diamond Cancer Survivors. Reservations are encouraged.
Blitzen’s Holiday Bar at Omni Hotels
Locations: Hops & Hens at Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas; Lounge by Topgolf at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, 4341 PGA Pkwy., Frisco
Dates: Through January 3
Blitzen’s, the Omni’s over-the-top holiday pop-up bar, returns to North Texas with festive cocktails and spirited décor galore at both the Dallas and Frisco hotels. Acclaimed mixologist Julie Reiner, co-founder of New York’s Clover Club and judge on Netflix’s “Drink Masters,” has also returned to collab on a spirited lineup of Christmas cocktails for the brand-wide pop-up. Returning favorites include the Espresso-Ho Ho Martini shaken with Don Julio reposado tequila; the blue-hued Frost Bite with coconut syrup and blanco tequila; and the Sleigh Ride made with vodka, cranberry, lime, and bergamot liqueur.
The Grinch at Ringo's Pub
Location: Ringo's Pub, The Shops at Legacy, Plano
Dates: Through January 1
The Grinch is taking over Ringo's Pub for a full-on holiday makeover, with themed decor and a calendar of festive events - this time, he's not trying to steal Christmas. Special events include a gingerbread house competition, ornament-decorating night, Sexy Santa night, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, and a Christmas pajama party. The pub is also collecting donations for the North Texas Food Bank throughout the pop-up. Private parties with all-inclusive packages are available, with reservations through the pub.
Holiday House at Leela's Wine Bar
Locations: Leela's Wine Bar (Lower Greenville, Uptown, Trophy Club)
Dates: Through the holiday season
Each location of this pizza and wine bar is a different winter wonderland: The original on Greenville goes for nostalgic holiday warmth, with evergreen accents and glimmering metallics. Uptown is a whimsical, chic winter escape with a playful hint of pink. And Trophy Club is an enchanted forest retreat in lush green and natural textures. Seasonal bites include the "Oh Snow You Didn't" house cheeseball snowman and Yule Log dessert. Sips include Sarti Claus Spritz, frozen Winter Wonderland, and hibiscus-infused Berry Merry. The Oh Sipmas Tree serves four Feliz Navidad cocktails in a mini Christmas tree.
Even the dart boards get decked out for the holidays at Flight Club in Addison.Photo courtesy of Flight Club
Holiday in the Highlands at Flight Club
Location: Flight Club, Village on the Parkway, 5100 Belt Line Rd., Addison
Dates: Through January 10 (holiday cocktails through December 31)
Flight Club Dallas is celebrating its first holiday season in Dallas with a Scottish Highlands-inspired takeover featuring rich tartans, evergreen accents, specialty cocktails, Scottish-inspired cuisine, premium Scotch tasting flights, and holiday-themed entertainment. The social darts destination is serving two holiday cocktails through December 31: the Scottish Hearth, made with Glenfiddich Scotch, apple brandy, cinnamon, and dark cherry; and a Chocolate Orange Espresso Martini. Guests can also sample Glenfiddich Scotch flights. From November 27-January 10, a limited-time menu of Scottish-inspired bites, including venison sliders, turkey sliders, and charcuterie will be served. On December 4, 11, and 18, the venue will host Darts & Drams, featuring DJs, giveaways, and whiskey flights.
The List: Naughty & Nice at Village Country Club
Location: The Village Country Club, 5670 Village Glen Dr., Dallas
Dates: Through the holiday season
The Village Dallas is getting into the holiday spirit with The List: Naughty & Nice, a two-story pop-up bar at The Village Country Club with two distinct personalities. The downstairs "Naughty" bar sets a sultry, speakeasy mood with black cherry tones, plush velvet, brass accents, and a coal-inspired sculpture. Upstairs, the "Nice" bar takes a lighter, brighter approach with frosted textures and elegant winter décor. Holiday cocktails include a Gingerbread Espresso Martini, Fireside Old Fashioned, Snow Globe Spritz, and Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins. S'mores Hot Chocolate, spiked with bourbon or vanilla vodka and topped with torched marshmallow foam, is available Tuesdays through Thursdays. The bar is open to the public on a walk-in basis (4-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 4 pm-12 am Friday, 3 pm-12 am Saturday, 3-9 pm Sunday) with reservations accepted for parties of 10 or more.
Miracle
Locations: Miller Tavern at Texas Live! (Arlington) and Puttery at Grandscape (The Colony)
Dates: Through December 24 at Texas Live; through December 27 at Puttery
The wildly popular, global Christmas cocktail pop-up returns to DFW with its signature kitschy decor, collectible holiday mugs, and festive drinks. Each pop-up partner serves a set menu of Christmas cocktails in nostalgic glassware that will get even the biggest scrooge in the holiday spirit. Try the Jingle Balls Nog made with cognac, cream sherry, vanilla and nutmeg; the new Merry Mouse-Tail made with white rum, cognac, madeira, mandarin, and clove; or the classic Snowball Old-Fashioned made with rye whiskey and gingerbread spice. The Puttery indoor mini golf venue also offers a few Miracle experiences that include game play.
HALL Arts Hotel is in full Nutcracker mode.Photo courtesy of HALL Arts Hotel
The Nutcracker Lounge & Hideaway Bar at HALL Arts Hotel
Location: ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge at HALL Arts Hotel, downtown Dallas
Dates: Through December 2026
In conjunction with Texas Ballet Theater's presentation of The Nutcracker at the Winspear Opera House, November 27-December 6, HALL Arts Hotel has transformed its rooftop ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge into a Nutcracker-inspired holiday hideaway overlooking the Dallas Arts District. The festive setting features storybook décor, playful photo opportunities, and a special menu of cocktails, bites, and sweets. The Sugar Plum Social Cocktail Collection includes the Nutcracker’s Nightcap, Sugar Pear Fairy, and Waltz of the Snowflakes, along with Cocoa for the Kingdom, a hot chocolate made for two. Guests can also order shareable bites from The Sugar Plum Table and desserts from The Land of Sweets, including Spanish Chocolate Affogato and Kingdom’s Golden Cheesecake. Reservations are encouraged on weekends and peak holiday dates, but walk-ins are welcome based on availability.
Olde Holiday Pub at Harwood Arms
Location: Harwood Arms, 2850 N. Harwood St., Dallas
Dates: Through December 31
Harwood Arms is bringing back its Olde Holiday Pub pop-up, transforming the British pub with cozy Christmas décor and a menu of holiday food, craft beverages, and fun shots. The special bites include Sleigh Bell Bites (sausage, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce) and Butterscotch Pudding (Chantilly cream, chocolate, candied hazelnuts). Seasonal drinks include The Nutcracker (Maniball Peanut Butter Tequila, Borghetti, cold brew, Creme de Cacao) and Under the Mistletoe (Sarti Rosa, spiced cranberry, rosemary, prosecco, soda). The festive spot is also available for private parties.
Santa’s Last Stop at Truck Yard
Locations: Truck Yard (Dallas, Richardson, The Colony)
Dates: Through January 3
Truck Yard has turned its locations into Christmas wonderlands for Santa’s Last Stop, a holiday pop-up with over-the-top décor, twinkling lights, and plenty of photo opps. Guests can pick from more than 20 creative cocktails like the Dirty Santa Pop and the Polar Espresso, playful shots such as the Resting Grinch Face, flask cocktails, frozen eggnog, seasonal beers, and warm holiday beverages. A Naughty Hotline phone booth invites visitors to leave Santa a message. Truck Yard is also collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through December. Check the website for special holiday hours.
St. Henry's Winter Wonderland
Location: The Henry, 2301 Akard St., Uptown Dallas
Dates: Through January 3
The Henry's seventh annual holiday takeover morphs the restaurant's rooftop into a cozy alpine lodge with twinkling lights, festive decor, and fire pits overlooking Uptown Dallas. The cocktail lineup includes the Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan, Polar Espress-Oh Martini, and the new Saint Henry's Famous Snow Globe, a tropical gin cocktail served in a glittery snowball. Groups can also share a Christmas Tree Margarita Experience featuring eight margaritas in four flavors. Winter comfort food includes short rib potstickers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and pretzels with provolone fondue, followed by banana sticky toffee pudding. The $7-per-person cover charge benefits the North Texas Food Bank, with reservations encouraged for parties of six or more. Hours are 4-10 pm Sunday-Tuesday, 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, 4 pm-12 am Thursday, and 4 pm-1 am Friday and Saturday.
Suburban Yacht Club in Plano transforms into the Suburban Sleigh Club for the holidays. Facebook/Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Sleigh Club at Suburban Yacht Club
Location: Suburban Yacht Club, 5872 State Hwy. 121, Suite 104, Plano
Dates: Through January 1
Suburban Yacht Club has decked the halls for its annual family-friendly holiday pop-up wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, festive photo ops, and holiday-themed cocktails. The seasonal drink menu includes Naughty But Nice spiked hot cocoa; Claus for Celebration with bourbon and homemade apple pie syrup; Paid Time Off with tequila and cranberry; and Griswold’s Gingerbread Latte topped with soft serve. There are also nonalcoholic options, including Run Run Rudolph hot cocoa and a Black Cherry Frozen Icicle made with frozen Diet Coke. Holiday bites include Sugar & Spice churros with hot cocoa ganache and ’Tis the Season tamales in pork or jalapeño and cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu is also available. Holiday happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 11 am-3 pm, with $2 off holiday cocktails and discounts on wine and draft beer. Reservations are available through the restaurant’s website.
Sugar Plum Lounge at the Dallas Arboretum
Location: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas
Dates: Through January 3
The Dallas Arboretum has added an adults-only, evening holiday lounge to its Holiday at the Arboretum festivities. The Sugar Plum Lounge, in the DeGolyer courtyard, includes festive music and signature cocktails. The lounge is open daily from 5-10 pm and welcomes guests 21 and older. In the Christmas Village, a new Biergarten offers cold drinks, picnic tables, and streaming entertainment all season long. Both are included with admission to the Arboretum.
Holidays at the Arboretum includes a cozy Sugar Plum Lounge pop-up bar this year.Facebook/Dallas Arboretum
Tinseltown Tavern at The Stix Icehouse
Location: The Stix Icehouse, 301 Eldorado Pkwy #100, McKinney
Dates: Through January 3
The Stix Icehouse has brought back Tinseltown Tavern for a third year. The McKinney venue has become a vintage-inspired Christmas-land with twinkling lights, nostalgic décor, and festive food and cocktails. The seasonal menu includes Buddy’s Spaghetti, an Elf-inspired dish topped with maple syrup, M&M’s, chocolate chips, marshmallows, and chocolate syrup; Jingle Balls meatballs with pesto and marinara; and Churro Gingerbread with ice cream and dulce de leche. At the bar, Scrooge’s Spirits serves holiday cocktails such as Snow Way José, a tequila-based tropical drink; and Candy Cane Lane, made with white chocolate and peppermint. Kids can try the Disappearing Grinch hot chocolate, featuring a Grinch-themed cocoa bomb that melts into sprinkles, marshmallows, and hot chocolate mix. Check the website for special events throughout the season.
Tipsy Elf in Bishop Arts
Location: 250 N. Bishop Ave. in the Bishop Arts District
Dates: Through December 27
The sprawling pop-up returns with an entire “Tipsy Town” led by Larry the Elf and packed with karaoke dens, mini themed bars, DJs, outrageous decor, and photo ops around every corner. Think honky-tonk meets North Pole chaos with plenty of glitter. Expect over-the-top cocktails, immersive event nights, and surprise performances in six separate themed areas. Open 5 pm-12 am Wednesday-Thursday, 5 pm-2 am Friday, 12 noon-2 am Saturday, and 12 noon-12 midnight Sunday.
Cozy up under a blanket beneath the Dallas skyline at The Statler's Winterproof pop-up.Facebook/The Statler
Winterproof at Waterproof, The Statler
Location: The Statler hotel, downtown Dallas
Dates: Through January 24
Waterproof, the rooftop bar atop The Statler Dallas, has morphed into a winter wonderland for the holidays with Winterproof, an après-ski-inspired experience featuring festive ski chalets, seasonal cocktails, and skyline views. A $200 prepaid reservation covers a two-hour stay for up to eight guests, a bottle of sparkling wine, a choice of charcuterie or dessert board, and waived cover charge. Reservations are available through OpenTable. (Walk-ins are welcome for a $25 cover.) Even more enticing? It's directly across the street from the CultureMap City Rink, open at Main Street Garden Park through January 5. Take a twirl on the ice, then warm up by the fire at Winterproof. (And, P.S.: City Rink ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary hot coffee or hot chocolate at Overeasy inside The Statler.)
Winter Village at The Adolphus
Location: The Adolphus, downtown Dallas
Dates: Through February 14
The Adolphus transforms its rooftop pool terrace into an elegant alpine escape, with cozy chalets, plush blankets, fire pits, and views of the downtown Dallas skyline. The cocktail menu features festive creations such as the Bear-y & Bright, Seven Fig-ures Margarita, and Flor de Noche, alongside shareable bites like an alpine charcuterie and cheese board, sandwiches, salads, and more. Returning this year is a custom alpine curling court, offering a no-ice take on the winter sport. Curling sessions cost $20 per person for 50 minutes and include a dedicated fire pit. Private chalets and cabanas are also available for rent, starting at $295. The Winter Village is open 5-10:30 pm Sunday-Thursday and 3 pm-12 am Friday-Saturday.