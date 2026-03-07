This Week's Hot Headlines
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a new report on middle class earnings and two exciting openings. Plus, we unveil the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nominees. Catch up on our hottest headlines below, then visit this guide for more weekend fun.
1. This is the income it takes to be middle class in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026. A new study tracking the upper and lower thresholds for middle class households across the nation's largest cities has revealed Dallasites have to make a few grand more than last year to maintain their middle class status. In other North Texas cities, residents can make up to $291,000 and still be labeled "middle class."
2. Dallas restaurateur Ed Murph, owner of Norma's Cafe, dies at 78. Dallas restaurateur Edward "Ed" L. Murph III, owner of Dallas' treasured home-cooking chain Norma's Cafe, passed away on Monday, February 23; he was 78.
3. Announcing the Dallas nominees for 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. It's time for the anticipated unveiling of our Dallas Tastemaker nominees, who represent the very best in Dallas dining right now.
4. Grocery giant Tom Thumb to open newest store in Dallas-Fort Worth. Supermarket chain Tom Thumb opened the doors to its newest location in Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday, March 6.
5. Underground hi-fi 'listening bar' Shyboy opens in downtown Dallas. A new lounge is turning up the volume beneath the streets of downtown Dallas. Shyboy, billed as Dallas' first "hi fi bar," will debut at 1313 Main St., in the subterranean level of The Drakestone building.