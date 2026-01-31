This Week's Hot Headlines
Buzzy PopUp Bagels chain poised for Dallas debut and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week is all about food and drink, from exciting debuts to opening delays and a craft beer closure. Plus, where to dine out on Valentine's Day in Dallas. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head here to find the best things to do this weekend.
1. Buzzy Northeast chain PopUp Bagels ready to debut in Dallas. A buzzy bagel concept founded in the Northeast is coming to Dallas. Called PopUp Bagels, it famously started as a backyard project during the pandemic and will open a location at Inwood Village, in the former I Heart Yogurt shop (which only just closed).
2. New H-E-B store in Forney delays opening due to DFW winter blast. Attention, Forney shoppers: The opening of the new H-E-B store in Forney was been pushed back a week, to Wednesday, February 4.
3. North Texas-based breastaurant chain Twin Peaks files for bankruptcy. Lewisville-based Twin Hospitality Group, the parent company of the Twin Peaks restaurant chain, is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain has not announced plans for widespread restaurant closures.
4. All the best Dallas restaurants for dining out on Valentine's Day 2026. Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means it's prime date night. It also means restaurant reservations could go especially fast. Decisions must be made. Tables must be booked.
Book your table for two now. Getty Images
5. Longtime craft beer bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum to close after 10 years. A venerable craft beer bar and restaurant in Dallas' Deep Ellum is closing. Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, which had been open at 2645 Commerce St. for a decade, will turn out the lights on Sunday, February 1.