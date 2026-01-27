Deep Ellum News
Longtime craft beer bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum to close after 10 years
A venerable craft beer bar and restaurant in Dallas' Deep Ellum is closing: Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, which had been open at 2645 Commerce St. for a decade, will turn out the lights on Sunday, February 1.
In a post announcing the closure, the owners said it had been "a fun run for the last 10 years," but that their "time in Deep Ellum is coming to an end."
Co-founder Jeff Brightwell was unavailable for comment, but shuttering the location after 10 years would suggest that the bar has reached the end of its lease. Asana Partners, one of the dominant landlords in Deep Ellum, has owned the property since 2017.
The neighborhood has changed significantly in the past decade, with other craft beer purveyors such as Braindead Brewing and Deep Ellum Brewing having closed. There is also ongoing construction on Commerce Street — part of a two-year project to transform the street from one-way to two-way that has negatively impacted businesses, and which is not expected to be completed until late 2026.
Dot's opened in January 2016 from a team who'd had a hand in Denton craft beer spots such as Lucky Lou's and Oak Street Draft House. It featured 99 beers on tap, at a time when the craft beer trend was on the upswing — along with a full bar and a menu that surpassed regular bar food. Their signature dish became their duck fat cheese fries, an over-the-top rendition of loaded fries cooked in duck fat, smothered with smoked cheddar, queso blanco, candied bacon, and jalapenos.
They also had an extensive brunch offering, served both Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm that included migas, chicken biscuit sandwich, omelets, decadent stuffed French toast, and a "sandwich" made from two waffles filled with Brie cheese.
A key part of Dot's appeal was its a 10,000-square-foot beer garden, constructed within the building's footprint, creating a unique outdoor space that was ahead of its time, especially in Deep Ellum.
The bar was a personal expression for co-founder Jeff Brightwell, who visioned an urban oasis, and who named the bar for his mother (Dot was her nickname).
According to their post they'll be open this week from Thursday-Sunday or until the food is gone.