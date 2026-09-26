This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas star chef tapped for new Spanish restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes details on a new Spanish concept from a big-name chef, the 10 best dressed in town, and the city's shift to a top buyer's market. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this expert guide.
1. West Dallas gets new Spanish-Peruvian restaurant with big-name chef. A new restaurant with a high-profile culinary director will bring Spanish and Peruvian flavors to West Dallas. Called Ulloa’s, it is coming to 727 Fort Worth Ave., with a projected opening in March 2027.
2. Dallas declared one of the top 10 buyer's markets in the U.S. right now. The tide has turned for the Dallas housing market, and buyers now have more power than ever to negotiate on their forever home. Dallas has become one of the top 10 strongest buyer's markets in the nation with sellers outnumbering buyers by 107 percent, according to Redfin.
3. Dallas' 10 Best Dressed celebrate in final downtown Neiman Marcus fete. This year's Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show and Luncheon marked the final event at the Neiman Marcus downtown Dallas flagship before the store closes permanently on September 30.
Libby Allred, Leigh Williams at the luncheon. Photo by Ashley Gongora
4. Momo2Go restaurant from Canada debuts in-demand dumplings in Frisco. A fast-casual restaurant starring momos has debuted in Frisco.Called Momo2Go, it's part of a well-regarded chain from Canada, and it serves the dumpling that are a foundation of Himalayan cuisine.
5. Las Colinas' Ritz-Carlton gains entry into elite club with Michelin Key. An iconic luxury retreat in the Dallas area is one of seven Texas properties to earn a coveted Michelin Key this year.