Weekend Event Planner
State Fair of Texas tops the 19 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Each weekend in September has seen an avalanche of new events in and around Dallas, and this weekend will be no different. Headlined by the start of the State Fair of Texas, choices also include five concerts in multiple genres, a visit from famous YouTubers, three different types of festivals, an opera, a different kind of baseball, the opening of haunted houses, two theater events, a TV/politics rally, a special screening of a classic film, a fundraiser for a local arts group, and a well-known comedian's performance.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, September 24
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Scheherazade & Pablo Sáinz-Villegas"
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will journey to the fairy-tale world of The Arabian Nights in Rimsky-Korsakov’s cinematic Scheherazade. The concert will also feature Arturo Márquez's Místico y Profano (Mystical and Profane), featuring guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas, and Ginastera’s Four Dances from Estancia. The concerts, conducted by Music Director Fabio Luisi, take place on Thursday and Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Dan and Phil: Hard Launch World Tour
YouTubers Dan and Phil will present an explosive new stage show featuring outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing, and celebrating that we’re all still here and we made it. This show is for everyone — from casual male-podcast listeners, to friends and fam who lost bets, and the people that have been fans since the beginning. The show will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Friday, September 25
State Fair of Texas
After weeks of build-up introducing discounts, new food, music, entertainment, patriotic activities, and more, the State Fair of Texas has finally arrived. Over the next three weeks, visitors can enjoy everything the annual event has to offer, from the butter sculptures to the rides to the oodles of fried food. There's also the midway, an auto show, strolling entertainers, and daily concerts from artists including Clint Black, Queensrÿche, Deep Blue Something, Tripping Daisy, Toadies, and more. The State Fair continues through October 18 at Fair Park.
McKinney Oktoberfest
At McKinney Oktoberfest, visitors can experience an immersive German-themed celebration featuring authentic German music, traditional costumes, dancing, and cuisine. The event will also feature rides, children's activities, and more. The festival takes place through Sunday in Historic Downtown McKinney.
Opera Arlington presents The Magic Flute
Opera Arlington presents Mozart’s classic The Magic Flute as you’ve never seen it before: transported to the land of Oz, where a yellow-brick road leads into a technicolor realm of witches, wizards, and magic beyond the edge of the known world. As Mozart’s beloved characters venture beyond the familiar, their journey carries them from the shadowy forests of Oz to the glittering gates of the Emerald City. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington.
Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters
The Savannah Bananas, a professional baseball team that has become a worldwide sensation for their entertaining style of play, make their Globe Life Field debut in a three-game series against the Texas Tailgaters. The teams play a fan-involved and fast-paced style of baseball called “Banana Ball,” which features unique rules such as no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit. There will be three games through Sunday.
Haunted house openings
Halloween season finally kicks into high gear with the opening of the remaining haunted attractions in the Dallas area. Among the places looking to elicit screams from visitors are J&F House of Terror in Garland, Scarborough's Hollow: A Fall Fantasy Festival in Waxahachie, and Haunted Shadows Lake Trail in Lewisville. Each of the attractions will be open on select days through at least October 31.
Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Jekyll & Hyde
Set against the gaslit streets of Victorian London, Jekyll & Hyde is a musical that tells the story of a brilliant man driven to unlock the secrets of the human soul … and the darkness that’s unleashed when science and morality collide. The production, which opened last weekend, will have four final performances through Sunday at Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie.
Saturday, September 26
MS NOW Live: Together in Texas
MS NOW will present its annual viewer-focused event, Together in Texas: We the People 2026, uniting the network's journalists and audience in the home of one of the nation's most hotly contested Senate races. Attendees will experience conversations with top newsmakers; insights from MS NOW hosts such as Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell, Jen Psaki, and more along with opportunities to interact and connect with the MS NOW community. The event takes place at College Park Center in Arlington.
Carrollton Culture Fest
The annual Carrollton Culture Fest features international food, drinks, cultural performances, artisans, family activities, and interactive experiences. Guests can sample global cuisine, enjoy Bevvy Blvd, an international drink garden by 3 Nations Brewing Co., and browse an artisan marketplace. Activities include traditional street games, a children's craft by the Korean American Youth Artists of Texas, a sensory-friendly area, and a photo booth. The one-day event takes place at Trinity Mills.
Cara Mía Theatre presents 7th Annual Latinidades Festival
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cara Mía Theatre will launch its season with Dallas’ largest international Latino theatre festival, the 7th Annual Latinidades Festival & Symposium. The two-week event will feature four different productions featuring performing arts like theater, dance, music, visual art, and spoken word poetry. The event takes place on select days through October 11 at Latino Cultural Center.
Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth presents Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival
At the Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival, visitors can enjoy an evening of Japanese culture, including taiko drum performances, sumo wrestling demonstrations, live music and traditional dance, martial arts demonstrations, hands-on cultural activities and workshop, Japanese anime and pop culture experiences, children's games and family activities, a food pavilion featuring authentic Japanese and Asian cuisine, and more. The event takes place at Haggard Park in Plano.
Paul Slavens presents Charlie Chaplin's The Kid with Live Score
Charlie Chaplin's first feature film, The Kid, will screen for both its 105th anniversary and the 105th anniversary of The Majestic Theatre. The special 2K restoration of the director's cut of the film will be screened with live piano accompaniment by Paul Slavens. Guests can arrive early to see 100 Years of Majestic, a short documentary celebrating the Majestic's Centennial, produced by Aviation Cinemas.
Turtle Creek Chorale presents Rhapsody at Turtle Manor
Rhapsody at Turtle Manor is an immersive black-tie fundraising experience for Turtle Creek Chorale. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment. The event takes place at the Arts District Mansion.
Rod Wave in concert
Rapper Rod Wave has quickly ascended to the level of hip hop to be on par with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Jay Z. He has dominated the charts for the past six years, with each of his last six albums, including the new Don't Look Down, going to No. 1 on the Billboard Rap chart and either No. 1 or 2 on the overall Billboard 200. He'll perform at American Airlines Center on both Saturday and Sunday.
Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed
Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, two-time New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, and comedian best known for his role on Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning reboot series Queer Eye, where he served as the hair guru and self-care advocate. He'll perform at Texas Theatre.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Gala Concert with Idina Menzel
Broadway royalty Idina Menzel will be the headliner for Dallas Symphony Orchestra's annual Gala Concert. One of the most celebrated stage actresses of her generation, the multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer has electrified the stage and the screen with her performances in Rent, Wicked, and Frozen, among many others. The event takes place at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Sunday, September 27
The Dallas Opera presents Fiesta de la Ópera
Fiesta de la Ópera celebrates Latin heritage through the greatest hits of the opera, Latin, and salsa music repertoires, featuring music in various languages and supertitles in English and Spanish. The concert will feature Anthony León and other guest singers. They will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a six-piece Latin band. The concert takes place at Winspear Opera House.
Indigo Girls in concert
The folk rock music duo Indigo Girls have been around for almost 40 years, having released their debut album in 1987. Although they're best known for early songs like "Closer to Fine" (featured in 2023's Barbie) and "Galileo," they reached their peak of popularity in the mid-1990s with top 10 albums like Swamp Ophelia and Shaming of the Sun. They'll play at Majestic Theatre.