Bird News
Dallas park officials take steps to shield bald eagles from yippy dogs
The famed bald eagles of East Dallas have returned, and Dallas park officials are taking steps to make sure they can make procreational magic undisturbed.
According to a memo, within the last week Dallas' park department officials have observed an uptick in breeding activity with the bald eagles at Lake Highlands Park.
This is the eagle couple that has been coming back to this same area near White Rock, a location they've returned to nest and spawned baby eaglets since at least 2022. Their choice of nesting spot — at in a busy and highly visible area off Buckner Boulevard — is relatively rare. And given its proximity to cars, people, dogs, and general civilization, it is also potentially threatening to their success.
In 2022, their presence provoked such a flurry of onlookers and cellphone-wielding intruders that city and wildlife officials were forced to intervene to protect the birds and their nest. A second intervention was staged in 2024 by Dallas Park and Recreation, together with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Now in a proactive move, Dallas park maintenance and the conservation team have put up a fence to remind park visitors to keep their distance. Visitors are warned to not approach the nest any closer than the fence, as it is considered a federal offense to disturb the eagles.
Over the last four years, this particular pair has shown to be tolerant of normal park activities, and for now, those activities will be allowed to continue unless the pair show signs of being disturbed.
They say it is also critical that park users remember that dogs need to always be leashed. During previous nesting seasons, dogs running around off-leash was something that disturbed the eagles. The Park Rangers will be monitoring the area for dogs off-leash.
The Urban Biologist and Conservation Manager are actively monitoring the situation at Lake Highlands Park as well.