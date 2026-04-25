There are some temporary service changes ahead for the DART Cityplace/Uptown station, due to scheduled routine maintenance. Disruptions will take place April 24-27 and again May 8-10.
Below is the full text of a news release from DART, outlining the changes:
"Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Blue, Red, and Orange Line passengers will experience temporary service adjustments over two weekends in late April and early May, due to scheduled maintenance inside the Cityplace/Uptown Station.
Beginning 7 pm Thursday, April 23, the Cityplace/Uptown Station Tunnel will be closed on both tracks, and a bus bridge will operate between Pearl/Arts District, Cityplace/Uptown, and SMU/Mockingbird stations until regular rail service resumes at 3 am on Friday, April 24.
Additional weekend work will impact the service as northbound track work between Pearl/Arts District and SMU/Mockingbird stations will occur from 10 pm Friday, April 24, through 3 am Monday, April 27, and southbound track between SMU/Mockingbird and Pearl/Arts District station will take place from 10 pm Friday, May 8, through 3 am Sunday, May 10. Passengers can expect delays during these periods as Red and Blue Line trains will operate on a single track.
Bus bridge service – buses running in each direction from affected stations – will run every 20 minutes in both directions during the Thursday closure, with DART staff on-site to assist passengers. Green Line service will not be affected, and Orange Line service will operate via the Green Line, providing service between Lawnview and DFW Airport stations.
DART crews will upgrade the fire alarm systems in the tunnels, enhance platform lighting, clean the platforms, and perform state-of-good repair projects throughout the tunnels during the scheduled closures. Additionally, crews will update and re-tension the overhead catenary system to improve the safety, reliability and speed of travel into and out of the the Cityplace/Uptown Station tunnels.
'We understand how important it is for our passengers to reach their destinations on time,' said Trey Walker, DART interim chief development officer. 'While suspending operations for maintenance is disruptive, these planned improvements are vital to ensuring a safer and more reliable experience for our customers.'
Once completed, passengers can expect a faster and more efficient trip through Cityplace/Uptown Station. The re-tensioned and upgraded OCS will improve connectivity for trains coming into and out of the tunnel, while the improved lighting and fire alarm system will provide upgraded safety.
Open since 2000 and located 120 feet underground, Cityplace/Uptown Station is the only 'subway-style' rail station in Texas. The station serves as the midway point between North Dallas and the Central Business District, with two 3.25-mile tunnels between the SMU/Mockingbird Station and just south of Routh Street.
Cityplace/Uptown Station is in the middle of an upgrade as part of DART Transform, the agency’s system modernization program which is aimed at improving passenger experience. Work began in April 2025 and includes the replacement of all six escalators and both inclinators in the three‑level station.
New Ticket Vending Machines have been installed on the mezzanine level, offering an easier way for passengers to purchase tickets. Cell service is coming to the platform later this year, allowing everyone to stay connected while waiting on their trains.
Work is progressing in phases, including a renovated interior of the station, with full completion expected in 2028.
For more information about DART Transform, visit www.DART.org/transform."