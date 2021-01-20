Dallas rooftop drive-in toasts romance and John Hughes in February

The Rooftop Cinema Club, which has been wowing Dallas with The Drive-In at The Central since August 2020, is going all-in on the romantic theme by loading its February programming with films about love, relationships, and John Hughes.

February's schedule celebrates everything from lovestruck favorites for Valentine's Day, to inspirational black actors and filmmakers, to director John Hughes on his birthday.

Tickets for this contact-free drive-in experience at 2999 N. Carroll Ave. go on sale on January 20 at 2 pm at rooftopcinemaclub.com/central.

Valentine's and Galentine's Days

February 14 will be the quintessential tale of romance The Notebook, followed by 2019 rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.

February 13 celebrates Galentine's Day with friendship and laughter via Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids.

Additional V-Day event details to follow in February.

Black History Month

Throughout February, the venue will celebrate films led by black actors and filmmakers new and old including recent blockbuster Queen & Slim, as well as classics such as Love & Basketball.

John Hughes

The late John Hughes' birthday was February 18, and that's when they'll screen his beloved Pretty in Pink at 7:30 pm.

Tickets

Tickets for The Drive-In at The Central range from $22–36 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. (Children three and under do not count as vehicle occupants.)

Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive. Doors open one hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s number one priority is guest and team safety and wellbeing. The drive-in’s cinema experience is set up to be completely contactless and social-distance-friendly.

Guests must watch the movie from within their vehicle, and masks are required when exiting their vehicle for any reason, including going to the restroom or picking up concessions. Sanitation solutions will be available throughout the venue and staff will always wear masks.

Community Screenings

Rooftop’s popular Community Screenings continue to benefit the North Texas Food Bank and their fight against hunger throughout the Dallas area. Tickets cost only $5 per vehicle for up to two occupants and $10 per vehicle for three or more. These screenings are marked with a “Community Screening” banner online.

Schedule

Movie listings for February 3-28 are as follows: