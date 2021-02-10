Nomadland takes top honors from Dallas-Fort Worth film critics

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, of which our own Alex Bentley is a member, has voted Nomadland as the best film of 2020.

The results of the DFWFCA's 27th annual critics’ poll were released on February 10, a relatively late date to accommodate films that were released later in the extended awards season, which officially goes through February 28.

Nomadland, written and directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, took home the most awards, with Zhao also winning for Best Director and Joshua James Richards winning for Best Cinematography. The film, playing now in IMAX theaters, will open in regular theaters and debut on Hulu on February 19.

The DFWFCA was also enamored with Promising Young Woman, which came in at No. 2 on the Best Picture list (it was No. 1 on CultureMap's list). The group awarded writer/director Emerald Fennell with the Best Screenplay award and named star Carey Mulligan as Best Actress.

The Best Director list was dominated by women, with Zhao, Fennell, and One Night in Miami's Regina King taking the top three spots, followed by David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The other acting awards went to Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah; and Amanda Seyfried for Best Supporting Actress in Mank.

Other awards included Minari for Best Foreign Language Film; Time for Best Documentary; Soul for Best Animated Film; and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Best Musical Score for Mank. Minari was also awarded the Russell Smith Award for best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film.

Following Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, the rest of the top 10 films in order were The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, One Night in Miami, Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sound of Metal, Da 5 Bloods, and First Cow.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 32 broadcast, print, and online journalists from throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.