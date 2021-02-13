Pristine '50s home for sale leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. House for sale in northeast Dallas is a pristine '50s time capsule. Finding older homes for sale in Dallas that have not been renovated or flipped is becoming harder and harder to do — especially one that is in such pristine condition as this gorgeous '50s home on 11076 Erhard Dr., in the Saint Andrews Addition neighborhood of northeast Dallas. Located across from the Dallas Athletic Club, it's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a nearly half-acre lot described as a "gem" on its listing by Thomae Realty.

2. Big freeway closure in Dallas will go down week after Valentine's Day. If your plans late next week involve driving anywhere on I-635, you'll want to take note of some major roadwork happening then. A partial demo of the Forest Lane and Abrams Road bridges over I-635, originally scheduled for Valentine's weekend, has been pushed back to Saturday, February 20. The work will group all associated closures for the bridge demo into one hellacious evening, beginning 8 pm on Saturday through noon on Sunday.

3. Black residents thrive most in this diverse Dallas suburb, study shows. By at least one measure, Grand Prairie ranks as the best U.S. city for Black Americans. In a study released February 5 in conjunction with Black History Month, personal finance website SmartAsset puts Grand Prairie in a tie with Virginia Beach, Virginia, as the place where Black Americans fare best economically.

4. 2 farmers markets will open in East Dallas for spring 2021 season. It's supposed to get below freezing in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend, but don't let that stop you from celebrating the return of Good Local Markets, the farmers market organization that sets up every weekend in two locations in East Dallas. The market will start back up its location at Lakewood Village Farmers Market, at 6434 E. Mockingbird Ln. on February 14. White Rock Local Market, at 9150 Garland Rd., will return March 13.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 12 places to get fantastic desserts. In January, you eat healthy. In February, you indulge in desserts. The backdrop for this indulgence is Valentine's Day. The places in this month's Where to Eat are strictly dessert, but run a wide gamut including bakeries, cafes, a pie shop, even a cottage baker doing vegan Filipino treats. If you can't find something you like on this list, then maybe you don't like dessert.