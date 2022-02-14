Home » Entertainment
Super Bowl News

Some of Dallas' best lines the day after the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022
The Super Bowl 2022 halftime lineup. Twitter

Super Bowl is literally yesterday's news, but the annual sporting event left an afterglow of amusing comments and moments on Twitter, including posts by Dallas' mayor and a number of law enforcement accounts around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The event involved two football teams, one of them apparently from Los Angeles where the Big Game was played.

But the buzz centered on the entertainment portion, including the singing of the National Anthem and the half-time show, a lineup of hip hop pioneers that included Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, plus a surprise cameo by 50 Cent.

NBC News described the lineup as "millennial." This generated loads of blowback from GenXers who took umbrage, insisting that the lineup was their generation's, and not millennial.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, obviously a Gen-X-er, weighed in:

As did Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson:

Local first responders such as the Southlake Fire Department joined in with generous offers:

And Lake Worth Police had a great quip, whoever's doing their social media is A++:

Dallas Park & Recreation board member Arun Agarwal seized the opportunity to give a little tout for Fair Park:

While TacoDeli seized the opportunity to give a little tout to its tacos:

The Star Spangled Banner was sung by Mickey Guyton, the 38-year-old country singer and Arlington native, so yay us, she has local ties — although she's a long way away now that she's hanging out with royalty:

