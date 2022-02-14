Some of Dallas' best lines the day after the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl is literally yesterday's news, but the annual sporting event left an afterglow of amusing comments and moments on Twitter, including posts by Dallas' mayor and a number of law enforcement accounts around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The event involved two football teams, one of them apparently from Los Angeles where the Big Game was played.

But the buzz centered on the entertainment portion, including the singing of the National Anthem and the half-time show, a lineup of hip hop pioneers that included Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, plus a surprise cameo by 50 Cent.

NBC News described the lineup as "millennial." This generated loads of blowback from GenXers who took umbrage, insisting that the lineup was their generation's, and not millennial.

The first rule about Gen X is we don’t talk about Gen X https://t.co/ATNrw0gIQ0 — (@Lee__Drake) February 14, 2022

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, obviously a Gen-X-er, weighed in:

Wow… the youngsters laughing at us…. Didn’t care!!!! Was just teleported back… best cardio I’ve had in a while. That was AWESOME!!!! — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 14, 2022

As did Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson:

That halftime performance! For black men my age, that had to hit hard. That was our contribution to music on full display and I am so proud. We went from being “menaces II society” to performing on the world stage at the Super Bowl in my lifetime. Sorry, in my feelings right now! — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) February 14, 2022

Local first responders such as the Southlake Fire Department joined in with generous offers:

If your parents are going nuts on this halftime show and throw out their backs or break a knee or whatever, the Southlake Fire Department is always here to help you. #SuperBowl — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) February 14, 2022

And Lake Worth Police had a great quip, whoever's doing their social media is A++:

As you consider your plans for tonight’s big game, please be advised that #SuperBowlLVI will NOT be shown at the Lake Worth Jail. Celebrate and enjoy responsibly! — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) February 13, 2022

Dallas Park & Recreation board member Arun Agarwal seized the opportunity to give a little tout for Fair Park:

As you watch #Superbowl,you will see Adjacent to SoFi Stadium, Lake Park, a 12-acre public park surrounding a man-made lake. (Courtesy Studio-MLA). Same team will present transformative design for upcoming community park @fairpark @AdamBazaldua https://t.co/U3cprW6ay0 — Arun Agarwal (@arunatnextt) February 14, 2022

While TacoDeli seized the opportunity to give a little tout to its tacos:

Me after eating one too many tacos pic.twitter.com/2lqY5fiBUM — Tacodeli (@tacodeli) February 14, 2022

The Star Spangled Banner was sung by Mickey Guyton, the 38-year-old country singer and Arlington native, so yay us, she has local ties — although she's a long way away now that she's hanging out with royalty: