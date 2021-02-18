These are the 10 best things to do when Dallas thaws this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

The weather's expected to warm up this weekend. So, below are the best ways to spend your free time. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, February 18

Kitchen Dog Theater presents CRAFT: Art of the Hooch & Pooch

In celebration of their 30th Anniversary, Kitchen Dog Theater will be looking back at a few of the world premiere plays they’ve produced over the years written by Artistic Company Members, starting with Pompeii!! with creators Cameron Cobb, Michael Federico, and Max Hartman. Virtual episodes will begin with a mixologist walking viewers through the creation of an original craft cocktail, followed by a deep dive conversation into the craft behind the creation with artists from the productions. There will be other episodes monthly through June.

Dance @ the J presents The Power of Dance

The Dance @ the J Virtual Series will let viewers experience The Power of Dance with four different companies, each with their own unique style. The first of four intermittent sessions, taking place through March 25, will feature Israeli-born Igal Perry, founder and artistic director of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, with moderator Jeff Friedman, an associate professor in the Department of Dance at Rutgers University. Viewers can gain insight into the life of the artistic director concerning their vision, process, and how they continued to create during the pandemic. They can also view pieces from their repertory followed by a Q&A.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Mozart & Strauss"

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of Mozart and Strauss, from the gracefully ornate Violin Concerto to Strauss’ complex storytelling in Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite. Maestro Fabio Luisi shines the spotlight on DSO Concertmaster Alexander Kerr for Mozart’s G Major violin concerto, a work filled with operatic Viennese passages designed to showcase the soloist’s virtuosic technique. There will be four performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Friday, February 19

Gaylord Texan presents The Jason Bishop Show

Fresh off his second Off-Broadway run in New York City and featured act on CW’s Masters of Illusion, Jason Bishop comes to the Gaylord Texan to perform state-of-the-art magic and illusions. Each show features amazing sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions, and close-up magic projected onto huge screens. There will be eight more performances through February 28.

Second Thought Theatre presents Second Thought Emerging Playwrights

Second Thought Theatre's inaugural new playwriting series, which lets audiences experience a behind-the-scenes look in creating a play from the ground up, comes to an end with a performance of a portion of the final play at STT’s annual gala fundraiser, Second Thought State of Mind. This third event is a celebration of the artists’ hard work to bring something to life during the STEP experience.

Gaylord Texan presents Four Day Weekend

While they've been unable to perform in their regular theaters, the award-winning Four Day Weekend comedy improv troupe will perform a limited series of their interactive shows at the Gaylord Texan. The show, which is recommended for adults 18 and up, will have two more performances on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, February 20

Dallas Arboretum presents Dallas Blooms: “America the Beautiful”

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest, will open as scheduled on Saturday, but due to the cold weather, the floral component will be delayed until February 27. With the theme “America the Beautiful,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Each week, Dallas Blooms will focus on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers and activities. The festival, going on through April 11, includes special events, live music on the weekends, and children’s activities. Tickets for the first week, February 20-26, will be just $5.

State Farm College Baseball Showdown

For the first time, college baseball is coming to Globe Life Field in Arlington. The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will feature games between six Big 12 and SEC teams — the University of Texas, Texas Tech University, Texas Christian University, University of Arkansas, University of Mississippi, and Mississippi State University. Originally slated to take place Friday through Sunday, the tournament will now go Saturday through Monday, with each team playing three games over three days. All games will also be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament.

Dallas Theater Center presents Something Grim(m)

Dallas Theater Center gets back to creativity with this spin on Grimm’s fairy tales, taking place around the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Guests will take a self-guided outdoor tour through various locations. Patrons will start their storybook journey in the Lexus Silver parking garage. From there, the story is told in several segments, each step along the path revealing a new part of the story. The production, taking place on various dates through March 6, will include comic strips, pop-up story books, as well as pre-recorded video and audio elements.

Las Colinas Symphony Celebrates Beethoven

Guest conductor Juan Carlos Lomónaco will lead guest violinist Madeline Adkins in Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor. The concert will also feature Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, Schumann's Overture, Scherzo and Finale, and Prokofiev's Classical Symphony. Viewers can choose to go in person at Irving Arts Center or watch the performance online.