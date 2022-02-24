These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

For those willing to brave the roads in yet another bitter cold spell this February, there are some fun event options around Dallas this weekend. They include performances by a great comedian, two Scandanavian bands, a legendary hometown singer, and old-school rappers. There will also be a unique opera, two Dallas Symphony Orchestra events, a musician paying tribute to his well-known father, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, February 24

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms' Symphony No. 2

As part of a live recording for a future album release of the complete Brahms Symphonies, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present performances of Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. The DSO began this recording project in September 2021 with Brahms’s Symphony No. 1. The concert, which will have two performances on Thursday at Meyerson Symphony Center, will be under the direction of Fabio Luisi.

Friday, February 25

Tig Notaro: "Hello Again"

Stand-up comedian Tig Notaro has been working hard for many years, but she didn't truly come to prominence until 2012, when she performed a now legendary set about her having cancer. Now cancer-free, she's enjoyed a string of successes, including a book, comedy series, and roles in movies like Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. She'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

Helium Queens: A Space Opera

Space pop trio Helium Queens are back with their original theatrical opera, Helium Queens: A Space Opera. During this three-act new opera, The Queens will take audiences on an intergalactic journey to the moon as they try to find the timeline that will save Planet Earth from imminent destruction. The audience will surround the performers for an in-the-round experience at The Kessler, complete with live music, dancers, and costumes that glow under the ultra-violet lights of the lunar landscape.

Saturday, February 26

An Enchanted Afternoon with Barbra - A Tribute to Barbra Streisand

An Enchanted Afternoon with Barbra is an intimate tribute to Barbra Streisand, with the iconic voice, the songs, and the personality all lovingly recreated by renowned tribute artist Sharon Owens. Owens, who has an uncanny resemblance to Streisand in both voice and looks, has had a decades-long career as a Streisand tribute artist. She'll perform at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson.

Ghost & Volbeat in concert with Twin Temple

Fans of Scandanavian rock will love this pairing of Ghost and Volbeat at Fair Park Coliseum. Ghost is a Swedish hard rock band who's starting to become big in the United States, with their 2018 album, Prequelle, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts, and their fourth album, Impera, set for release in March. They'll co-headline this concert with Danish band Volbeat, which had two top 10 albums in the 2010s, and released its eighth album, Servant of the Mind, in December 2021.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Jazz at Symphony Center: Oleta Adams

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters will present the second season of Jazz at Symphony Center. The second concert in the series will feature Oleta Adams, a Grammy-nominated vocalist who has over 45 years in the music industry. Adams has released nine albums, including secular, Gospel, and Christmas albums. The concert will be at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Erykah Badu in concert

Dallas native Erykah Badu has a tradition of performing for her hometown fans on her birthday, and this year will be no different. Best known for her eccentric style and cerebral music, Badu is a four-time Grammy Award-winning American soul singer and songwriter whose sound — a concoction of soul, hip-hop and jazz — cannot be contained to a single genre. She'll perform at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Coppell Arts Center presents "Croce Plays Croce"

After more than 25 years making his own musical mark, A.J. Croce began performing some of his dad’s songs live and forming a special show out of it. In "Croce Plays Croce," A.J. performs Jim Croce songs, his own tunes, and songs that influenced the two of them. The concert will take place at Coppell Arts Center.

All-Star Legends of Hip Hop

As the overwhelmingly positive reaction to this year's Super Bowl halftime show indicates, there's still a big appetite for the elder statesmen of the hip hop genre. This concert at the Music Hall at Fair Park concert will feature performances by rappers who mostly had their biggest successes in the 1990s and 2000s, including Juvenile, Too Short, Scarface, 8ball & MJG, Trina, and Trick Daddy.