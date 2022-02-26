Glamorous debutantes bow into this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Glamorous Dallas Symphony debutantes dip, dance, and debut at 2022 Presentation Ball. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced 48 debutantes at the annual Presentation Ball on February 12. Upon their presentation on stage, each deb showed off her best "Texas dip" in front of the appreciative crowd, then celebrated with family at an elegant dinner-dance in the Meyerson Symphony Center lobby. More than $12 million has been raised for the DSO through the annual event.

2. Affluent Dallas neighbor charges ahead with highest credit scores in Texas. Give the residents of Colleyville some credit. They’re able to brag about achieving the highest credit scores in Texas. A new study from personal finance website WalletHub shows the median credit score of a Colleyville resident is 777. Among the 2,572 U.S. cities covered in the study, Colleyville nabs a 23rd-place tie for the highest median credit score.

3. Tegna sells off 2 Dallas TV stations including WFAA to new owners. Two TV stations in Dallas, including WFAA, have a new owner. As part of a $5.4 billion deal announced February 22, five TV stations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston previously owned by Tegna will be under new ownership. WFAA, the ABC affiliate, and KMPX, the Estrella affiliate, will go to Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.

4. New wing joint gets gourmet spin from former Dallas fine-dining chef. A chef known in Dallas for his fine-dining background has turned his attention to wings at Proper Wing Kitchen & Bottleshop, a restaurant newly opened in Murphy that specializes in wings and craft beer. Chef Jon Thompson is well known in Dallas foodie circles thanks to tenures at acclaimed restaurants such as José Andrés' Zaytinya in Frisco, Stampede 66, and Samar by Stephan Pyles.

5. 10 Dallas-Fort Worth chefs and restaurants earn nods from James Beard. After a two-year hiatus, the James Beard Awards have returned, with a list of semifinalists for their 2022 Restaurant and Chef awards. Dallas-Fort Worth garnered a total of 10 nominations for both restaurants and chefs. A list of finalists will be announced on March 16. Media award finalists will be revealed on April 27. Winners will be awarded in Chicago on June 13.