New yoga classes pose among paintings at Dallas' 'Immersive Frida Kahlo' exhibit

An intriguing new yoga experience will let guests view The Wounded Deer from downward dog. The "Immersive Frida Kahlo" exhibit has partnered with Lifeway Foods for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga.

Visitors are invited to drop their mats and stretch, pose, and breathe amid the multi-sensory, all-encompassing "Immersive Frida Kahlo" experience on now at Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St.

Classes begin Friday, March 4 and will take place Fridays at 9:30 am, and Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 am, until the exhibit ends April 17. Classes cost $54.99 per person, per class, and guests may stay afterwards to take in the full exhibition. Every participant will receive a Lifeway Kefir sample afterwards.

Those interested can check out the schedule and reserve a spot online.

All 40-minute customized yoga flows will be taught by certified yoga instructors and are intended for all skill levels. "Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast ouvre of masterpieces," says the press release.

Note that all guests must wear a face covering at all times, guests should arrive dressed for classes, and bring their own yoga mats.

"Lifeway is proud to collaborate with Immersive Frida Kahlo and Lighthouse Artspace for this initiative," says Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway Foods president and chief executive officer, in the release. "Now more than ever, we hope to bring joy to our community with this once-in-a-lifetime immersive wellness experience that intersects movement, sound, art, and light.”

"Immersive Frida Kahlo," produced by Lighthouse Immersive, Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, lets visitors can explore the world through the eyes of Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork. Visitors to the exhibit see the Mexico-born artist’s work — such as The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946) — come to life on a grand scale thanks to large-scale projections accompanied by a musical score.

Guests can discover the people, events, and obstacles that made Kahlo the extraordinary woman she was. Her art has been described as magic realism, which blends realistic depictions of her life with fantastical elements to reflect her inner thoughts and struggles. The exhibition uses state-of-the-art technology to provide a 360-degree experience inside the colorful and vibrant world of Kahlo's artwork.

More information on the exhibition is available here.