Second immersive Van Gogh experience headed to Dallas to tempt art lovers

A second immersive art exhibit about post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, appropriately titled "Immersive Van Gogh," is coming to Dallas, running at a to-be-named location from June 17 to September 6.

According to a March 10 release, "Immersive Van Gogh," presented by Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, is a digital art experience that invites audiences to enter the works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.

If you're confused, that's because a completely different immersive Van Gogh experience, this one titled "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," was announced for Dallas on March 1. It's running September 15-December 12 at a to-be-named location.

According to the New York Post, "Van Gosh: The Immersive Experience" has received a poor rating from the Better Business Bureau because of its ticketing platform, Fever.

The newly announced "Immersive Van Gogh" merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, transporting guests inside the artist's most famous paintings. The art experience has over 500,000 cubic feet of projections that bring each of Van Gogh’s brushstrokes to life.

The exhibition, which was featured on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, showcases a selection of images from Van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888).

“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh creator and designer, in a statement. “Luca Longobardi and I are very excited to visit Dallas and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that embraces this city’s one-of-a-kind energy.”

The walk-through experience is an hour long and will utilize timed entry tickets to limit capacity. The experience features digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. There will also be temperature checks upon arrival and hand sanitizer stations, and guests must wear face coverings at all times during their visit.

Tickets, which run from $29.99 for children 6-16 years old to $99.99 for VIP Flex, are now available at DallasVanGogh.com.

In addition to these "immersive" Van Gogh experiences, the Dallas Museum of Art is set to host the blockbuster exhibition "Van Gogh and the Olive Groves," starting on October 17.