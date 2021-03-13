Treehouse Airbnb climbs to top of this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Ethereal Dallas treehouse climbs to top of Airbnb's most coveted rentals in Texas. This is certainly not your childhood treehouse. An Instagram-worthy urban treehouse in Dallas ranks as Airbnb’s most “wish-listed” unique stay in Texas. The treehouse, in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood near White Rock Lake, is described as an “exquisite, handcrafted home” that blends Bauhaus contemporary design with “warm rustic elegance.”

2. Beloved Dallas Tex-Mex jefe puts his name on new Greenville Ave eatery. If you've been around Dallas Tex-Mex for any amount of time, then you know the name Eddie Cervantes. He was the original owner of Primo's on McKinney Avenue, and has a devout following dating back to those days. Now they'll be able to follow him to Greenville Avenue, where he's debuting a new E-Bar spinoff. Called Eddie's Tex-Mex Cocina, it'll go into the old Tacos Mariachi space at 2018 Greenville Ave.

3. 5 easy road trips for an inspired getaway from Dallas this spring. We’re big fans of the small-town road trip and even more so in these days of crowd avoidance. From charming Hill Country getaways to secluded seaside vacations, here are some great bets for an easy road trip away from Dallas this spring. Not quite ready to travel? Check out our fun ideas for an action-packed spring break staycation in your backyard.

4. Sprouts grocery to open 2 new stores in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2021. The Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket chain is opening a new kind of store in North Texas: It's a smaller-format store concept, and will appear in four cities across the U.S., including Grand Prairie. Sprouts is also opening a store in Las Colinas, but that one will be regular size.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 most-hyped new restaurants in March. The March edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat in Dallas considers a quintet of restaurants that have opened surrounded by a puff of hype. In these pandemic times, the idea of "hype" is almost comforting, a reminder of a time of plenty. Here are five restaurants, bathed in hype.