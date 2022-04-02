Over-the-top restaurant openings heat up this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. The 5 most over-the-top new restaurant openings in Dallas right now. After what was basically a two-year drought induced by the pandemic, Dallas is making up for lost time with an onslaught of new restaurant openings, and with even more restaurants coming-soon, it's looking like that will be the case for most of 2022. These five restaurants have all opened recently, surrounded by lots of fanfare.

2. Goddess Dallas team to open Italian restaurant in former Fireside Pies. An illustrious Dallas restaurant team has something delicious with red sauce in the works: Called Dea, it's a new Italian-ish restaurant from Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing, who own acclaimed restaurants Shinsei and Lovers Seafood & Market.

3. These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend. It's an impressive weekend for events in and around Dallas, including the first major festival of the year — Deep Ellum Arts Festival —and pro wrestling's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. There are also new theater productions, great comedy events, concerts from well-known bands, and opera in both concert and theatrical form. Here are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

4. Renowned cocktail lounge in Deep Ellum closes after an eventful 5 years. A small but treasured bar and restaurant in Deep Ellum has closed: Shoals Sound & Service, which first opened at 2614 Elm St. in 2017, closed on March 27, after a bumpy five years.

5. Dallas Summer Musicals lands big Broadway shows and new name for 2022-23. Dallas Summer Musicals — or Broadway Dallas, as it will now be known — has revealed its 2022-23 season of touring Broadway shows in partnership with Broadway Across America, and there are some pretty big names on the list.