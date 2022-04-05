Where to see the best bluebonnets in Dallas-Fort Worth and around Texas in spring 2022

A lack of showers brings sluggish spring flowers. And due to drought conditions in fall, winter, and spring, our beloved Texas bluebonnets and other wildflowers have gotten a slow start in Dallas-Fort Worth and across much of Texas in 2022, experts say.

Bluebonnet season typically runs from late March to early May, but timing and bounty actually depend on temperature and rainfall starting many months before. And generally, the southern part of the state blooms earlier than the north. So, Dallas peaks two weeks later than Austin, which is two weeks later than San Antonio. As of early April, spotters say, the bluebonnets are quite abundant in the Houston and Brenham areas.

This season may not be a showstopper, but recent rains will help our blooms in Dallas-Fort Worth. Don't expect a blockbuster crop, but don't be discouraged, either. The folks at Ennis' famed Bluebonnet Trails, for example, say they may be on the late side, but they'll still be beautiful.

Following are some areas in Dallas-Fort Worth and around Texas where folks have reported bluebonnets already, or where they're looking reliable again for pretty photos further into spring. Hopefully, just like the flowers, this list will continue to grow.

And, don't forget: Bluebonnets aren't the only wildflower blooming. Indian paintbrush, Indian blanket, evening primrose, Mexican hat, anemone, redbud trees, Mexican plum, elbow bush, and coreopsis are also among the thousands of varieties that paint Texas with color throughout the season.

Dallas-Fort Worth roadsides, fields, and parks

Near D/FW Airport, Irving

While stopping by a highway for photos is never advised, the patches of blue along either side of SH 183 are a pleasant diversion while stopped in rush-hour traffic near D/FW Airport. Just up the road, on northbound SH 161/George Bush Turnpike, they're even more abundant near the Northgate Drive and Walnut Hill exits.

A small field on a hill off 114 at Solana Boulevard in the Trophy Club/Westlake area has become popular for family photos when it's in full bloom.

Although most DFW-area interstates are covered over by construction, it's thrilling to see blue blooms break up all the concrete and dirt. Don't blink or you'll miss them along eastbound I-635 in Dallas near the Miller/Royal exit, and westbound I-30 in Fort Worth near the Hulen Street exit.

Plano's Bluebonnet Trail Greenbelt is popping with blooms. Bluebonnet Trail runs from Central Expressway to Midway Road, following an Oncor power line easement and along Spring Creek Parkway and Chase Oaks Boulevard; it intersects with the Chisholm Trail in the middle of Plano and connects with the Preston Ridge Trail at Carpenter Park. View maps of the trails here and here.

Pretty patches also pop up north of Dallas proper. One favorite is near the J.C. Penney headquarters on Legacy Drive; another is around Zion Cemetery in Frisco/Little Elm.

Many Dallas parks have "no mow" wildflower areas, where colorful flowers dot pathways and fill fields in spring. According to the Dallas Park & Recreation website, parks with wildflower areas include: Flagpole Hill, Harry Moss Park, Bachman, Grauwyler, Kessler Parkway, Gateway, and many more.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden starting seeing bluebonnets peek out in the parking lot in late March. Other colorful spring blooms to see right now: Texas mountain laurel, peach trees, crabapples, Redbuds, and Dogwood. Cherry blossoms will be here in a few days. Keep up with what's flourishing in the gardens via their Facebook page.

Greater North Texas parks, trails, and natural areas

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails, running April 1-30, wind visitors through 40 miles of picturesque wildflowers. While the "Official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas" is open, the blooms aren't peaking yet. That'll happen around mid-April, they say. It usually coincides with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, taking place April 8-10 this year (a week earlier due to Easter the following weekend). The festival includes food, shopping, art, and live music. Those interested in making the trek about 40 miles south of Dallas can check out maps and updates on the website and social media channels. Download the Ennis Y’all mobile app to get all the information on your smartphone.

Cedar Hill State Park started dropping wildflower updates in social media posts in late March, especially along mountain bike trails. In addition to bluebonnets right now, you'll see (and smell) fragrant Wild Mexican Plum trees, with more varieties on the way this month.

Elsewhere in Texas ...

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Austin

For some of the most abundant and accessible wildflowers in the state, head to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, roughly 12 miles southwest of downtown Austin. Open daily by reservation, the center has native gardens, wild meadows, and experts who can tell you what you’re looking at. They also host special events (in-person and virtual) and offer various resources on plants and flowers around Texas. Besides bluebonnets, look for spiderworts, wild onions, phlox, and blanketflowers, they say.

Marble Falls

The bluebonnets are blooming as of early April in this popular Hill Country town (and home to the famous Blue Bonnet Cafe). Look for bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, yuccas, and many other wildflowers to paint landscapes all over the area. Turkey Bend Recreation Area is always a specific hot spot. Check out the guide to this year’s fresh patches here.

Fredericksburg

For many Texans, Fredericksburg is synonymous with bluebonnets. First stop should be Wildseed Farms, the largest working wildflower farm in the country. Then ask the locals for their favorite flower-viewing spots. While bluebonnets can be seen blooming in yards across Fredericksburg "the 2022 wildflower season is trending to be average due to a lack of moisture in February and March," the Visit Fredericksburg website says. They offer a list of places to see them here. The Fredericksburg Bluebonnet Festival will happen April 16. Pro tip: Plan a mid-week F'burg getaway since weekends get mobbed during the spring. While you're in the area, don't miss the ...

Willow City Loop

One of the best drives in Texas is the 13-mile, two-lane Willow City Loop. A lot of people start in Fredericksburg, take State Highway 16 north approximately 13 miles and turn east on Ranch Road 1323 to Willow City. Even if it's not a wildflower wonderland, it's still a pretty drive, traversing hills and creeks, offering gorgeous views of meadows and valleys. Warning: Roadside property along this route is private, so no wandering into the fields.

Brenham/Chappell Hill/Industry

Halfway between​ Austin and Houston, Brenham is a town that prides itself on its wildflowers (and on being the home of Blue Bell Ice Cream). Using "Flower Watch," visitors can check in almost daily on the Visit Brenham website to see what is blooming. Spotters are raving about a field of bluebonnets behind a Walmart store, but warn that they might be past their prime by mid-April. Prime viewing spots are along Highway 290 east and west as you drive into Brenham; FM 1155 to 2679 in Chappell Hill; and FM 2447 and Highway 290 at First Baptist Church of Chappell Hill (the church welcomes visitors, but requests that the parking lot remain open to members of its congregation). Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in nearby Industry has a vibrant field of bluebonnets and wildflowers, but note that it's private property.

Rules of the road

Remember that while it isn’t illegal to pick the blooms, it is bad form. Leave them for others to enjoy and so the flowers can go to seed and make more for next year.

By the same token, minimize trampling of the plants, as crushing them repeatedly (by, say, sitting on them) can destroy the flowers. Try to walk in other people's footprints in a field.

Be aware that fields can also contain fire ants and the occasional snake. Be careful if walking through grass where it’s not possible to see where you’re stepping.

Pulling over on the side of a highway for photos is never recommended. Find a nearby parking lot.

Also, remember the "groups" rule. If you approach a pretty patch and another family is taking photos, ride on by.

Finally, be respectful of private property — no climbing fences, going through gates, or driving up driveways to get that photo. You might get a less-than-warm welcome.

Resources to keep up with wildflower season

---

Got a great bluebonnet spot? Email stephanie@culturemap.com.