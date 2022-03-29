Famed Ennis bluebonnets perk up and peek out for their 2022 spring show

Wildflower watchers who've been doing rain dances: Keep on grooving. The bluebonnets are coming, but they need some more help. The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails, considered one of the best places in Texas to see the beloved state flower, are opening for the season Friday, April 1 and running through April 30, 2022.

The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, annually held at the peak of bluebonnet season, is set for April 8-10.

Event organizers have been posting daily bluebonnet updates on their website and social media pages, and up until late March, things weren't sounding too encouraging. While bluebonnet season typically starts in late March, an unusually dry fall, winter, and spring have delayed the season around the state, spotters report.

Last week's rain showers across Dallas-Fort Worth helped the Ennis fields. It seems more storms are on the way Tuesday night.

"The bluebonnets are starting to peek after the rain we had last week and the sunshine over the weekend," a spokesperson for Ennis Bluebonnet Trails says. "We expect the rain this week to really bring them out."

For the uninitiated, Ennis Bluebonnet Trails wind visitors through 40 miles of picturesque wildflowers, and they're free to drive. Ennis was named the Official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas and the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas by the 1997 State Legislature, and Ennis' trails are the oldest known trails in the state.

Those interested in making the trek about 40 miles southeast of Dallas can check out maps and updates on the website and social media channels.

Bluebonnet seekers can download the Ennis Y’all mobile app to get all the information on smartphones, then plan to stop by the Ennis Welcome Center (open daily in April, except Easter Sunday, April 17), for guidance on getting the most out of their visit.

A favorite DFW tradition is driving the trails and finding picturesque spots for photos along the way, then returning to historic downtown Ennis for the annual festival.

This year marks the 70th annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, presented by the Ennis Garden Club. It will run 10 am April 8 through 6 pm April 10 and will feature food, a beer garden, a wine wander, shopping, children's activities, bluebonnet souvenirs, and live entertainment throughout the weekend; admission is just $5.

According to a news release, the 2022 festival entertainment lineup will include Infinite Journey, a high energy Journey cover band; and the headliner, country star Rick Trevino. Fireworks will cap off Friday and Saturday night festivities.

The Downtown Ennis Bluebonnet Market, located on North Dallas Street, opens every Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm, April through October. It sells fresh produce, baked goods, artisan gifts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

At least at the beginning of bluebonnet season, visitors are encouraged to call, email, or check out the Bluebonnet Trails website for the latest status of the bluebonnets before driving out to the trails.

Now, resume those rain dances.