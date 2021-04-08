These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, April 8

Ochre House Theater presents Ghosts in the Kitchen: Supernova Leftovers

As part of Ghosts in the Kitchen, a series of storytelling through virtual theater as written and told by core company members, Ochre House Theater presents Supernova Leftovers, which takes viewers down the rabbit hole of wonder, denial, and self discovery. What can we expect at the end of a long journey? Supernova Leftovers is a nuclear harvest that reaps the profound workings of the Self. There’s always something leftover in the kitchen. The production will be available to stream at any time, through April 18.

Theatre Three presents Love & Kindness in a Time of Quarantine

Theatre Three will present Love & Kindness in a Time of Quarantine, a compilation of songs and monologues about life during the coronavirus pandemic curated and directed by Regina Taylor. The collaborative production, featuring new pieces by local artists, offers perspective in a time of uncertainty. Through a blend songs and monologues, this heartfelt and compassionate new work will feature nationally renowned writers and local Dallas artists. There will be daily performances through April 18, with each performance available for 24 hours, starting at 6 pm.

Undermain Theatre presents Whither Goest Thou America: A Festival of New American Plays

The Whither Goest Thou America festival of new work will be a virtual event, headlined by David Rabe’s new solo piece adapted from his short story, Suffocation Theory, which will be available to view at any time through April 25. The festival will also include virtual readings of three new plays: Second Hand Conversations with Irene by Teresa Marrero (viewable April 14-18), Bright Boys by Blake Hackler (April 21-25), and Feeding on Light by Lenora Champagne (April 28-May 2).

Friday, April 9

Maverick Theatre Company presents Spring Awakening

Based off the 1891 German play, Spring Awakening is a rock musical that critiques the hypocrisy of institutional doctrine as a means to control young adults and promote abstinence. Though dealing with difficult themes like suicide and sexual abuse, the message of the musical is to rage against the status quo in order to protect individual expression and thought. The production will be available to stream through April 12.

The Dallas Opera presents Welcome Back Song Series: John Holiday

As part of its “Welcome Back” Song Series, the Dallas Opera will present countertenor John Holiday with pianists Kevin J. Miller and Neeki Bey. They will perform an array of hits by composers from a multitude of genres, including Stevie Wonder's “You are the Sunshine of My Life,” George Gershwin's “Summertime,” Thelonious Monk's “Fly Me to the Moon," and more. The event takes place at Winspear Opera House.

Ballet Ensemble of Texas presents "A Celebration of Dance"

Ballet Ensemble of Texas will present its annual "A Celebration of Dance." The mixed repertoire program includes George Skibine’s Firebird; Swan Lake, Act 2, featuring American Ballet Theatre guest artists; Gerald Arpino’s Confetti; and two premieres by resident choreographers Jenny Johnston and Tammie Reinsch. There will be two performances, one Friday and one Saturday, at Irving Arts Center.

Mesquite Arts Theatre presents The Belle of Amherst

The Belle of Amherst is a whimsical one-woman show based on the life of Emily Dickinson. Drawing largely from Emily's poetry and letters, the play is a living, breathing autobiography of a true nonconformist. Using a stream of conscious flow of poetry and musings, Emily Dickinson is brought to life before the very eyes of her audience. There will be performances every Friday-Sunday through April 25 at Mesquite Arts Center.

Saturday, April 10

The Dallas Opera presents "Garden Serenades"

The Dallas Opera and members of the Dallas Opera Orchestra will present "Garden Serenades," a series of free weekend chamber concerts in a variety of outdoor settings, celebrating spring and the return of live performances. The series will kick off on Saturday and Sunday at the Dallas Museum of Art, featuring members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra. The program will include Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Vivaldi’s “Spring” from The Four Seasons, and additional arrangements of opera selections. There will be performances in other locations every weekend through May 2.

Jackopierce in concert

Jackopierce — a folk rock duo made up of Jack O'Neill and Cary Pierce — is a Dallas original, releasing their first album in 1990. Since then, they've gone through the usual ups-and-downs of a rock band, including breaking up for around five years to explore solo options. But they've always gravitated back to each other, with their latest album being 2018's Feel This Good. They'll play at Trees in Deep Ellum.

Sunday, April 11

Dallas Arboretum presents Dallas Blooms: “America the Beautiful” closing day

Although plenty of flowers will remain in bloom for months to come, Dallas Arboretum's annual Dallas Blooms festival will come to a close on Sunday. Among the activities on the final day will be a country western dance performance by the Richardson High School Desperados, live music by guitarist Dave Lincoln, and a concert by The Quibble Brothers.