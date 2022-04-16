TV special on Dallas murder-for-hire tops this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. For the best things to do this weekend, click here, and for the best dining options on Easter Sunday, click here.

1. 48 Hours covers horrifying Dallas murder-for-hire by Oak Cliff wife. A horrifying murder that took place one morning on an Oak Cliff street was the subject of a new episode of 48 Hours. Called "The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith," the show was broadcast on Saturday, April 9 on the CBS Television Network and is now available to stream on Paramount+.

2. 9 top new pizza restaurants in Dallas vie for best pie in town. CultureMap Tastemaker Awards' 10-part editorial series, profiling all of those nominated for an award in categories, continues with our wild card category: pizza. It was a year that saw more than a dozen new pizza concepts open, tossing out all varieties and bringing an unprecedented array of styles and options. Here are our nominees for 2022 Wild Card – Best New Pizza.

3. Conveyor belt hot pot restaurant from California steamrolls into Plano. An Asian restaurant from the West Coast featuring two highly desirable items — hot pot and conveyer belt service — is coming to Texas. Seapot, known for being the leading conveyor-belt style hot pot restaurant in Northern California, is opening its first Texas location in Plano at 1900 N. Central Expwy., near Park Boulevard.

4. Chicago-style hot dog fanatics have a new indie spot to try in Frisco. Dallas is already due to get an authentic Chicago hot dog joint with the pending arrival of Portillo's, the Chicago-based fast casual brand, which is coming to The Colony in the fall. But for those who can't wait, there's an indie shop called Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs now open in Frisco said to do a convincing take on Chicago hot dogs and more.

5. Phil Romano hands over reins at Trinity Groves Dallas to young chef. The management of Trinity Groves, the restaurant depot in West Dallas, is changing. According to a press release from Trinity Groves Restaurant Group, founder Phil Romano will pass the baton to chef Julian Rodarte, co-owner of Beto & Sons, who will become CEO and be in charge of creating new restaurant concepts.