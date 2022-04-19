Immersive Marvel experience flies into Dallas-Fort Worth for world premiere

The Colony will be the launch city for the world premiere of Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, opening on a to-be-determined date in summer 2022 at Grandscape, Cityneon and Paquin Entertainment Group have revealed.

The experience is an updated version of Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network), which made its debut in New York in July 2014, and has traveled to 25 cities in 13 countries, including current stops in Las Vegas and Tokyo.

The immersive exhibition has been updated to reflect key moments from all four phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universes, including TV shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, movies like Black Widow, and more.

“This immersive Super Hero experience is going to be bigger and better,” says Ron Tan, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings, in a release. “After impressing global audiences with our award-winning experience, Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., we are confident that we will delight even more visitors with this brand-new, upgraded Super Hero experience, Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution.”

The exhibition will consist of seven segments where guests will experience the MCU in a journey through a high-energy facility. Guests will be able to explore their favorite characters, discover the weapons, vehicles, and technologies of the Avengers, learn real-world science, and experience interactive challenges and simulations. They'll also be able to get an up-close look at original costumes, props, and film footage while surrounded by the landscapes and worlds where the epic stories take place.

Fans may remember a similar event, The Marvel Experience, that came to Fair Park in Dallas in January 2015.

Details about exact dates, times, and ticket prices for Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution will be released in the near future.