Heart-pumping NERF experience blasts into Dallas for summer event at Fair Park

Kids of all ages will be able to indulge in all things NERF when the NERF Challenge comes to Centennial Hall at Dallas' Fair Park starting May 28.

Presented by Kilburn Live and HASBRO, Inc., the live entertainment experience — which made its debut in Los Angeles in 2019 — offers guests the opportunity to participate in a variety of competitive sports experiences using the latest in NERF technology.

According to a release, the activities will include:

Dodge Blast, where guests partner up and storm a fortified position held by others using NERF blasters to score points on stationary targets, all while avoiding a barrage of darts.

Wrecking Bowling, where guests become a human wrecking ball trying to knock over 10 huge bowling pins.

Try-athlon Ninja Style Circuit Course, a soft play obstacle course designed to put guests' athletic prowess to the test.

Bernoulli Baseball, the ultimate test of eye-hand coordination as guests attempt to score a line drive hit on a floating, moving ball.

Vortex Throw, where guests climb to the top of the leaderboards by rapidly firing NERF footballs at a giant dartboard-like target.

Colossal Foosball, super-sized version of Foosball where guests can step onto the field and compete as the players themselves.

“It has been a tough year, and we know that now, more than ever, people just want to get back out there and start playing again," said Mark Manuel, CEO at Kilburn Live, in a statement. "And if it is play they are looking for, nothing compares to NERF Challenge. It is 90,000 square feet of active, competitive play in a variety of sports, blaster play, obstacle courses, carnival games, and insane one-of-a-kind activations."

The NERF Challenge will stay in Dallas for a little over two months, running through August 8. Presale tickets will be available on April 21, with general ticketing opening to the public on April 23. For more information about the NERF Challenge experience and to purchase tickets, visit www.nerfchallenge.com.