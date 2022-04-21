These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

There's quite a lot going on in and around Dallas this weekend, with a nice variety to entice a wide number of eventgoers. There will be festivals focused on art, movies, and environmentalism, along with a new — and timely — local theater production, a big-name concert, a golf tournament featuring celebrities, a live version of The Bachelor, and much more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, April 21

Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair will resume its regular schedule, returning to its longtime home of Fashion Industry Gallery. For its 14th edition, the fair will showcase thoughtful, engaging presentations from close to 100 international exhibitors and welcome a global array of artists, collectors, curators, and writers through its doors. The fair kicks off with a VIP preview night on Thursday, followed by public dates Friday through Sunday.

USA Film Festival

The 52nd Annual USA Film Festival will feature 24 different programs, including narrative features, documentary features, and short films. Festival highlights will include a salute to actress Sally Struthers in conjunction with a special 50th Anniversary screening of The Getaway; a salute to Dallas-Fort Worth journalist Bob Ray Sanders; and closing night film The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The festival, which is free with reservations, will take place at Angelika Film Center Dallas through Sunday.

Ochre House Theater presents In The Garden: Марні троянди (Futile Roses)

As the world watches Russia's invasion of Ukraine in horror, Ochre House Theater will honor Ukraine with Марні троянди (pronounced "Marni Troyandy," Ukrainian for Futile Roses) as part of their newest series, In The Garden. While their city is being devastated by an invasion, a family strives to maintain their sanity, dignity, and seeks to find normalcy in a world turned upside down. The production, featuring the voice of Ukrainian actor Denys Lyubimov, will run through April 30.

Friday, April 22

ClubCorp Classic

The inaugural ClubCorp Classic, an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions and Charles Schwab Cup event, will feature a star-studded field of 50 celebrity golfers competing alongside the pros. Celebrity participants like Anthony Anderson, Tim Brown, Greg Maddux, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith, and Annika Sörenstam will compete with pro players like Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, John Daly, Mike Weir, Colin Montgomerie, and more. The tournament goes on through Sunday at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

Earthx 2022 Expo

At Earthx2022, attendees can learn more about how to take and inspire action towards a more sustainable future worldwide. This year's conference and family-friendly expo, taking place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center through Sunday, will feature hundreds of exhibitors and Earth Day activities like solar art classes, outdoor concerts, dance classes, and more.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Bernstein’s West Side Story & Gershwin’s Piano Concerto

Those still on a high from seeing Steven Spielberg's update of West Side Story will love the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's latest concert, featuring conductor Thomas Wilkins and pianist Joyce Yang. Selections will include Florence Price's Dances In The Canebrakes, Gershwin's Piano Concerto In F, Ulysses Kay's Overture To Theatre Set, and Bernstein's West Side Story: Symphonic Dances and “America” from West Side Story. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DBDT: Encore! - Rising Excellence

DBDT: Encore! - Rising Excellence has always been a catalyst for showcasing young artists. In a first for Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s organization, dance/choreographic duo Derion Loman and Madison Olandt jointly created The Long Wait, a drama of cosmic proportions that will make its world premiere. The program also includes Diaspora, a new work choreographed by Nycole Ray and Richard A. Freeman, Jr. There will be two performances — one Friday and one Saturday — at Moody Performance Hall.

Rain: A Tribute To the Beatles

Rain's performance takes people back in time with The Beatles, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens, and multimedia content, Rain will bring the Abbey Road album and the legendary rooftop concert to life. The concert takes place at Majestic Theatre.

Saturday, April 23

The Bachelor Live on Stage

The Bachelor Live On Stage will be a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening, hosted by Becca Kufrin, featuring appearances by James Bonsall (season 17), Rick Leach (season 18), Connor Brennan (season 17), Ivan Hall (season 16), Justin Glaze (season 17), Andrew Spencer (season 17), and Rodney Mathews (season 18) from The Bachelorette. Local women will be hand-picked from the audience to participate in the journey unfolding on stage. The event takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Command Performance

TITAS/Dance Unbound's Command Performance always delivers one of the most exciting performances of the year. The event, taking place at Winspear Opera House, features TITAS-commissioned works created specifically for this gala performance, including works by some of the world’s leading choreographers such as Twyla Tharp, Dwight Rhoden, Jessica Lang, Mia Michaels, Sonya Tayeh, Bridget L. Moore, and WANG Yuanyuan.

Sunday, April 24

Nasher Sculpture Center exhibition closings

Sunday will be the last day to view two related exhibitions at Nasher Sculpture Center. Harry Bertoia: "Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life" is the first large-scale museum examination of the artist’s career in the United States, bringing together close to 100 works from all facets of Bertoia’s extensive and diverse artistic practice. Olivia Block: "Sightings" is a complement to the Harry Bertoia retrospective, featuring a sound installation comprised from recordings of Bertoia’s sounding sculptures, which are part the exhibition.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks" closing day

Sunday will also be the last day to view "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks" at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The exhibition features 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe constructed with more than half a million LEGO bricks. After interacting with the intricate structures, which include everything from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building, guests are encouraged to create their own "tower of tomorrow" in construction areas, which are equipped with more than 200,000 LEGO bricks.

John Mayer in concert

The last time we saw John Mayer in Dallas, it was as part of Dead & Company, where Mayer has carried on the legacy of Jerry Garcia with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead. He'll return as a solo act for the first time since 2019 in support of his 2021 album, Sob Rock. The concert takes place at American Airlines Center.