Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush bring Superpower Sisterhood book tour to Dallas

Former first daughters-turned-bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are coming to Dallas to chat about their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood, in an event at — where else? — the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

According to a news release, the "afternoon of conversation and connection" will take place at 2 pm Sunday, April 24 in the Bush Center auditorium. While tickets are already sold out, overflow tickets are on sale for $10-$30.

"Jenna and Barbara will share memories from growing up together in a political family, to pursuing their own separate careers, to life on the Today set, and starting a global nonprofit," says the release. "Through the years, they have been able to lean on and encourage each other, proving that nothing endures like the unshakeable bond between sisters — whether they’re the ones you’re born with or the ones you choose."

Their own sisterhood "superpowers," they say, are the inspiration for their new heartwarming children's book, just released Tuesday, April 19.

A description of the book reads:

Emma has been lonely all her life growing up in a neighborhood with no other kids — until the day two sets of sisters move to her street! The girls immediately form a club, only to discover that something mysterious is going on. They’ve each always had special talents, but when they work together, it's almost like their skills become ... superpowers. Now the sisterhood is ready to help their neighborhood thrive, as long as they can keep the spooky Ms. Wigglestoot from discovering their secret. Or maybe there’s a way these super sisters can help their archnemesis too ....

The Bush sisters also penned the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers Sisters First and Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

They're making a few stops in the family's home state of Texas this week, appearing at the The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's annual A Celebration of Reading (named of course, for their late grandmother), in Houston on Thursday, April 21.

Meanwhile, their mother, Laura Bush, is being honored with the Junior League of Dallas Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Milestones Luncheon on the same day.

The Dallas book tour event is part of the Engage at the Bush Center series, presented by NexPoint program. Overflow tickets are $30 for adults, and include a signed copy of the book; they're $10 for children (no book included).

For more information and tickets, visit the website.