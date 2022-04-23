Safest Dallas suburbs lead this week's 5 most popular headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 3 Dallas suburbs secure rankings among the safest cities in the U.S. It seems that three Dallas suburbs are wrapped in some sort of security blanket. A new study from personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Frisco as the safest city in the U.S. (up from No. 2 in last year’s study), with McKinney holding the No. 2 spot (up from No. 3 last year) and Plano sitting at No. 9 (down from No. 5 last year).

2. Revered Dallas bar Lee Harvey's launches splashy pool club next door. Revered Dallas bar Lee Harvey's is often affectionately dubbed the best dive bar and now they're taking that literally: This popular destination in the Cedars neighborhood south of downtown is spinning off a new sibling right next door called Lee Harvey's Dive In featuring a pool, cabanas, and outdoor oasis.

3. New restaurant is a mac & cheese nirvana for Dallas comfort food fans. A new restaurant dedicated to everyone's favorite comfort food has opened in Highland Village: I Heart Mac & Cheese, a chain that specializes in — surprise! — mac & cheese, opened a new location on April 20 at 2250 Justin Rd. #112.

4. Affordable luxury bus rolls out new Texas routes with $15 fares. A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map. On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Dallas, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Houston, Richardson, and Waco.

5. Dallas' 16 best new restaurants face off in heated Tastemakers battle. Probably the most popular part of CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas food and drink, is the category of Best New Restaurant. It's the only category decided by you, via a bracket-style competition where 16 new restaurants go head to head. You can vote once a day for your favorite. To vote, click here. Don't delay: The first bracket ends on Monday, April 25.