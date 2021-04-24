Death of Dallas media personality leads this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas media personality and animal lover Jocelyn White dies at 68. Longtime Dallas media personality Jocelyn White, who had her own successful television show, Designing Texas, died on April 18 following a short illness; she was 68. White was an award-winning TV, radio, and print journalist and a fixture on the local charity scene, with a passion for animals.

2. 2 charming Dallas suburbs among best places to move in 2021. Fueled by the growing trend of remote working and their overall affordability, suburbs are having a moment right now. And if you're considering a move from the big city to the 'burbs, you don't have to look far from Dallas to find a top choice. A new study from Homes.com ranks the Dallas suburbs of Forney and Little Elm among the 10 best in the nation.

3. Luxury real estate firm moves into Dallas with stars of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing. Three reality TV stars are coming to Texas as part of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s expansion in the Lone Star State. The firm, which handles deals for high-end homes and condos, has opened offices in Dallas and Austin. Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, and Julia Spillman of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing — which airs New York City and Los Angeles editions — will work from the firm’s Dallas, Austin, and Houston offices.

4. George W. Bush's new portraits of 43 immigrants include famous faces and everyday heroes. George W. Bush is back on the canvas. On Tuesday, April 20, the former U.S. president, a self-described "simple painter," unveiled 43 new portraits of inspiring immigrants at the George W. Bush Presidential Center at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" is a special, limited-time exhibit that coincides with the release of his new book by the same name.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 7 restaurants newly opened in April. The April edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat in Dallas comes a little late in the month — but it's jam-packed with just-opened newcomers, from a taqueria on Greenville Avenue to an Asian spot in Uptown to a wine bar in Deep Ellum. Here's where to eat in April.