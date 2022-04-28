Dallas-area British shop fetes Queen's Jubilee with regal afternoon of corgis and cars

Hear ye, hear ye! To celebrate both Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's long and glorious 70-year reign and British Emporium's long and glorious 30 years in business, the Grapevine shop for all things British is throwing a soiree.

On Sunday, May 15, from 11 am-4 pm, the British Emporium will invite customers to toast the store's success and mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with a few of the queen's favorite things. Most especially: corgis.

As corgis have been the pet of choice since the queen was a child, they will hold a special place in the celebration. Corgi owners are encouraged to bring their dogs in costume — whether it be British-themed, royal family-themed, or any fun Halloween costume you might have hidden in the pet closet.

A corgi parade will commence at 2 pm. Don't forget to dress up, yourself: there'll be both prizes for best-dressed corgi and best-dressed corgi/owner duo.

Cars and motorcycles are another beloved British tradition that'll be a part of the celebration, in the way of a showcase. Those who'd like to showcase their treasured car or motorbike can do so for free, but advance registration is required so a space can be reserved. Interested owners can contact the store at 817-421-2311.

Awards will be given for “Best of Show” at 3 pm that day.

“This will be such a fun event with a British accent for everyone,” says Sheela K. Bailey, owner of the British Emporium, in a release. “This is our first event in over two years. It feels good to bring events back that everyone has been asking for. It's important for us to keep the tradition of British motoring alive here in Texas and to have a place for enthusiasts to gather.

"Attendees can gaze at classic cars and motorbikes at the most British spot in the Metroplex. And so many of our customers have adorable pet corgis. We know they're very creative people, and we can’t wait to see the fabulous costumes.”

While attendance at the celebration is free, the British Emporium asks guests to bring items for the GRACE Grapevine Food Pantry food drive to assist those in need.

It will all take place, starting at 11 am May 15, in the store's parking lot (which the release, with its British accent, adorably calls "the car park"), at 140 N. Main St., Grapevine.

The 30-year-old British Emporium is a one-stop-shop for groceries and gifts from the U.K. and, in pre-pandemic times, regularly hosted community-related events such as royal celebrations, car shows, Doctor Who parties, and meet-and-greets with VIP visitors from Great Britain.

For more information on the queen's actual Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, June 2-5, visit the official royal event website.