Get tickets to all the big summer concerts in Dallas for only $25

Cheap concert tickets are back: Live Nation has revived Concert Week, its now-annual ticket spree offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year.

The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, and that even includes taxes and fees, $25 flat, no questions asked.

This includes clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, including major acts across all genres: country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, who are we leaving out, no one.

Big names include Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band. The full list is below.

The $25 Concert Week tickets will go on sale Wednesday May 4 at 9 am at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10, or while supplies last.

Presales are available for Citi card members since Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week. Citi card holders get access to tickets one day earlier, beginning Tuesday May 3 at 7 am. For complete presale details,, visit www.citientertainment.com.

(Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at 11 am. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.)

Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include pretty much every act that's coming through town but let's go ahead and list them, in alphabetical order no less, from A to Z, and yes there are at least two bands whose names begin with Z: