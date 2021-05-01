World-famous food blogger tops Dallas' hottest headlines this week

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Famous food blogger moves to Dallas, calls out brisket at revered BBQ spot. Mike Chen is the host of Strictly Dumpling, a YouTube channel that has amassed 3.7 million subscribers since it launched in 2013. This famous online food reviewer has moved to Dallas to cover its booming restaurant scene.

2. Joe Tillotson, founder of Barley House and many Dallas bars, dies at 53. Joseph "Joe" Patrick Tillotson, a Dallas entrepreneur who helped open popular bars such as Barley House and Katy Trail Ice House, passed away on April 22, after battling cancer for several years. Most of the establishments he helped open or found are still open and had a positive impact.

3. These are Dallas' 4 best high schools in 2021, says US News & World Report. Four Dallas high schools have earned top 100 spots in this year’s prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings of the Best U.S. High Schools.

4. Dallas' hottest new club district is in this surprise pocket neighborhood. An unexpected neighborhood just east of downtown Dallas is poised to become the city's hottest new club zone. The area is a small wedge straddling Good Latimer Freeway, between Live Oak and Elm streets, and it's drawn a number of high-profile bars, transforming what was formerly a strange no-man's land into a buzzy mini-entertainment district of its own.

5. 6 golden new pizza restaurants are opening around Dallas-Fort Worth. Pizza has been one of the rare success stories during the pandemic, and Dallas-Fort Worth has more pizzerias in the works. This batch includes newly opened pizzerias as well as some coming soon — everywhere from an indie spot in Oak Cliff to a vegan pizzeria opening in Fort Worth.