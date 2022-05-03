New free anime fest from Mitsuwa and Kinokuniya makes Plano debut

There's a new anime event making its Dallas debut, eager to share the joys of Japanese culture: Called Anime Wonder, it'll take place on Saturday, May 21 in Plano, at 100 S. Legacy Dr., where it will offer Asian cuisine, craft vendors, corporate activations, live music, and the best part, cosplay, IE the opportunity to wear a fantasy costume and win a prize.

Anime Wonder is from Fueled By X, a marketing and events company, who are partnering with Mitsuwa Marketplace, the Japanese supermarket chain with authentic Japanese and Asian goods & services; and Kinokuniya Plano, the Japanese-based retailer known for its collection of Asian books, magazines, DVDs, and stationery.

Their goal: to celebrate the culture of anime, AKA the colorful Japanese animation, and all its accompanying style and milieu.

Dallas is no stranger to anime events such as the annual AnimeFest that takes place every August at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel downtown and draws thousands of attendees.

Anime Wonder organizer Xavier Sanchez says that this event will focus more on activities, and is also free to the general public. Wristbands can be obtained at www.animewonderfest.com.

Mitsuwa Marketplace is located at 100 S Legacy Dr. 75023 in Plano.

"Anime Wonder is a promotional event created to help bolster the Plano marketplace and its many contributing indoor shops," Sanchez says. "But we're also here to serve the local community's interest in Japanese culture. It'll be a full day of interactive activities which adds to their Mitsuwa shopping experience."

That means food, activities and live music.

"Most anime events fall under the category of 'conventions,' featuring booths selling collectibles and opportunities to meet anime celebrities," he says. "Our event is more of an outdoor experience, with things you can do. We will have vendors selling art, but our goal was to bring a greater emphasis on the interactivity."

They're also placing the focus squarely on Japanese culture. "Anime can incorporate a mix of several cultures, but we'll be focused on authentic Japanese culture and food," he says.

They're also offering a $40 VIP upgrade option which gains entry to the exclusive Maid Café, like a pop-up restaurant, with a menu that includes:

Omurice AKA omelet with chicken rice

Pork curry

Wagyu pizza

Vegetarian pizza

The food will be prepared by the culinary team at Mitsuwa Marketplace.

The event will run from 11 am-7 pm. Free tickets can be reserved online at animewonderfest.com, and reservations are required for the Maid Cafe.