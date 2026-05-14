World Cup fever
Snap a pic with a 20-foot Lionel Messi inflatable in Dallas this weekend
With North Texas about to become a major hub for international soccer, Dallas fans can get an early taste of the excitement with a giant inflatable of superstar Lionel Messi at a popular park.
From May 15-17, a 20-foot-tall inflatable of Messi will be standing tall at Klyde Warren Park. The display is free to visit and open to anyone who wants to stop by and take photos.
The event comes ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, which will put the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the global sports spotlight. Nine matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a semifinal.
Messi, the Argentine superstar who captained his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players in history. He currently plays for Inter Miami CF and is one of the sport’s biggest international stars.
The Messi installation at Klyde Warren Park is a promotion for home improvement store Lowe's. According to a release, visitors can scan a QR code at the installation to sign up for MyLowe’s Rewards, which will provide early access to purchase a limited-edition 10-foot lighted Messi lawn inflatable, which would be the ultimate way to tell neighbors you're really, really into the World Cup.
The inflatable decoration goes on sale to loyalty members on May 18 at 9:10 am through Lowe’s website. The release says a limited quantity will also be available at more than 200 Lowe’s stores in tournament host markets beginning May 20.
Dallas is one of four cities selected for the oversized Messi inflatable, along with Atlanta, Miami, and New York.