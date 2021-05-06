These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

As the world continues to open back up amid the ongoing pandemic, the slate of events this week will be a mixture of virtual, outdoor, and socially-distanced events. It will offer a nice variety, including three new theater events, two opera-themed events, circus performers, a symphony performance, burlesque, and a concert from a local favorite.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. And don't forget, Sunday is Mother's Day. Here is a list of the best brunches around town, and here are more ideas for great "mom dates."

Thursday, May 6

Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Soul-O Shorts Series

Soul Rep Theatre Company's Soul-O Shorts Series features world premiere solo shows written, directed, and performed by Soul Rep Theatre's company members. This unique play series, available to stream at any time through May 24, features six original 10-15 minute one person solo shows exploring the beauty and struggle of Black men, the brilliant imagination of children, and pieces about notable historical figures, including Zora Neale Hurston, Hattie McDaniel, Nat Turner, and Ida B. Wells.

Ochre House Theater presents Ghosts in the Kitchen: Idle Spirit

Ochre House Theater's Ghosts in the Kitchen is a series of storytelling through virtual theater as written and told by core company members. Next up will be Idle Spirit, an engaging story of a man in a kitchen full of telephones, seeking voices of affirmation and understanding to end his surreal crisis of identity. The production will be available to stream at any time through May 16.

Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas presents Bell, Book and Candle

In a world where witches can’t fall in love, Gillian Holroyd complicates her situation by casting a spell over Shepherd Henderson out of spite. When he falls head over heels in love with her, Gillian must choose whether to love a mortal, or lose him entirely. This successful play from the 1950s inspired the popular television show, Bewitched! The production will be available to stream at any time through May 22.

Friday, May 7

The Dallas Opera presents "Viva Opera!"

The Dallas Opera’s annual spring gala has been reimagined as a special virtual fundraising event, streaming on TDO’s website beginning Friday at 7 pm. This year’s event, which will be available for on-demand viewing through June 4, stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, soprano Ailyn Pérez, countertenor John Holiday, and baritone Lucas Meacham in selections from The Barber of Seville and Great Scott, and in recital. Funds raised benefit The Dallas Opera’s artistic and learning programs.

Laughter League and Shakespeare Dallas present Circo Metropolis

Circo Metropolis is an outdoor pop-up circus experience where families can bring blankets, sit back, and enjoy an afternoon of zaniness from the dynamic clown duo Slappy and Monday and their endearing circus friends. The cast for the production, running on weekend dates through May 16 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, will also feature hula hoop artist Jesse Patterson, aerialist Emma D’Lemma, comedian Audrey Crabtree, Magic Mike Williams, and more.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Hollywood Serenade: The Artistry of Caroline Campbell"

Violinist Caroline Campbell joins guest conductor Steven Reineke and the DSO for a weekend of movie music favorites and violin magic. Audiences will hear silver screen favorites like “Love Theme” from The Godfather, the popular tango “Por una Cabeza” (as heard in Scent of a Woman), “America” from West Side Story, the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Saturday, May 8

West Main Arts Festival

The 5th Annual West Main Arts Festival (formerly known as the East Main Arts Festival) will be on West Main Street surrounding the Arlington Museum of Art and other businesses in the arts district of Arlington. The day-long event will feature 78 local artists and vendors in a socially-distanced environment with a variety of media, including live painting, sculpting, and pottery, along with two stages with numerous bands and performers.

Sarah Jaffe in concert

Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe has been on the verge of stardom for a decade. After getting her start in Denton, she's gone on to release four acclaimed albums, including 2017's Bad Baby, and has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, The Polyphonic Spree, and Old 97's. She'll perform twice at The Kessler.

Dallas Burlesque Festival

The Dallas Burlesque Festival, after taking a break due to the pandemic returns for its 12th year, this time at a new, outdoor venue, the historic Band Shell at Fair Park. The audience will enjoy world-class burlesque and celebrate glitter, glam, and the art of the tease featuring Lou Lou D'Vil and some of the other best local and regional performers.

Sunday, May 9

The Dallas Opera presents Great Scott movie premiere

The Dallas Opera will host a one-time only premiere screening of Great Scott to celebrate the release of the DVD of Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally’s 2015 production, starring Joyce DiDonato. Viewers can enjoy DiDonato as both singer and comedienne extraordinaire as she stars as Arden Scott, international diva, who returns home to save her town’s ailing opera company. The film will screen at Winspear Opera House.